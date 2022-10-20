Hockey

We’ve enough talent to reclaim Johor Cup: skipper UttamSingh

The two-time former champions squandered a 1-0 lead to go down 1-2 to Great Britain and settle for a silver medal in 2019.

PTI
20 October, 2022 12:18 IST
20 October, 2022 12:18 IST
India’s Uttam Singh (white) in action.

India’s Uttam Singh (white) in action. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The two-time former champions squandered a 1-0 lead to go down 1-2 to Great Britain and settle for a silver medal in 2019.

Having lost the title narrowly last time, Indian men’s junior hockey team will be keen to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup which is returning after three years following the COVID-19 pandemic, said skipper Uttam Singh.

The two-time former champions squandered a 1-0 lead to go down 1-2 to Great Britain and settle for a silver medal in 2019.

Also Read
Hockey at National Games 2022: Long-awaited win for Karnataka, dragflick mastery in short supply

“We have held several discussions at the training camp and we are confident that we have enough talent in our squad to win the title,” the Indian Colts skipper said before leaving for Kuala Lumpur late on Wednesday.

The CR Kumar-coached side will open their campaign against hosts Malaysia at Johor Bahru on October 22.

They will also be up against South Africa (October 23), Japan (October 25), Australia (October 26) and defending champions Great Britain (October 28).

The top two teams will face off in the summit clash on October 29.

“Our team is excited to compete against some of the strong teams that will be participating in the contest. It will be a good chance for us to test our squad and to grow as a unit,” Singh said.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Great chance for India to finish on podium, says former captain Baskaran

The tournament is returning after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India had won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, while finishing runners-up four times in the past.

“We will not take any team lightly and play as per the situation in the match. We will have to attack well when in possession but also be ready to defend in an instant,” Singh concluded.

The Indian skipper played the Junior World Cup at home in 2021 where they finished fourth, going down to France. He also has debuted for the senior side at the Asia Cup earlier this year.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us