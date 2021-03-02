Women's Hockey: India suffers third loss in 0-2 defeat to Germany

The Indian women's hockey team's defence resisted well but formidable Germany walked away with a 2-0 win in the third game, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

Sonja Zimmermann (26’) and Franzisca Hauke (42’) scored the goals for Germany, who won its third consecutive match on Tuesday.

The host was unable to create any early momentum and had a penalty corner saved in the first quarter. While Germany pushed forward to break the deadlock, the Indian backline stood firm yet again.

READ | Men's Hockey: India makes strong return, beats Germany 6-1

Germany was warded a penalty corner early into the second quarter but still couldn't find a way past India's defence. The team managed to keep out three penalty corners in the previous game too.

The host ended India's resistance in form of a goal from the third penalty corner. This time, defender Zimmermann made no mistake as the World number three side started the third quarter with a lead.

Germany doubled its advantage shortly before the end of the third quarter with seasoned midfielder Hauke getting on the score-sheet. The host held on to complete its third successive win.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Thursday.