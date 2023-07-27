Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support

Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga was arrested Wednesday for allegedly failing to make child support payments.
Rio Grande do Sul police said the 44-year-old Polga was taken to a jail outside the city of Porto Alegre after a judge ordered his arrest. The amount owed was not disclosed.
Also Read: La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent
Polga’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Polga was a member of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002. He played in two matches during the tournament.
The defender played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. He played for Gremio between 1999 and 2003.
