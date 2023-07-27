MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support

Rio Grande do Sul police said the 44-year-old Polga was taken to a jail outside the city of Porto Alegre after a judge ordered his arrest.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 09:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Aneesh Dey _11547
Anderson Polga played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player.
Anderson Polga played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Anderson Polga played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga was arrested Wednesday for allegedly failing to make child support payments.

Rio Grande do Sul police said the 44-year-old Polga was taken to a jail outside the city of Porto Alegre after a judge ordered his arrest. The amount owed was not disclosed.

Also Read: La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent

Polga’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment from  The Associated Press.

Polga was a member of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002. He played in two matches during the tournament.

The defender played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. He played for Gremio between 1999 and 2003.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  3. Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg Open
    AP
  4. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  5. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
  3. Everton’s Dele Alli opens up about pill addiction, sexual abuse as child
    Reuters
  4. Muralitharan: Unfortunate for country like Sri Lanka to be playing World Cup qualifiers
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Lebanon crushes Bhutan, moves closer to clinching last-four berth
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  3. Andrey Rublev saves 3 match points in a 1st-round win at the Hamburg Open
    AP
  4. Frenchman Moussa Dembele signs for Al-Ettifaq
    Reuters
  5. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment