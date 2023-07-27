MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Isco joins Real Betis as free agent

Isco’s contract at his previous club Sevilla was terminated just four months after he joined the side in December

Published : Jul 27, 2023 08:06 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Isco, who has 38 international caps, scored one goal in 19 appearances at Sevilla.
Real Betis has signed Spanish midfielder Isco on a one-year deal as a free agent, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old’s contract at his previous club Sevilla was terminated just four months after he joined the side in December, with the coach Jorge Sampaoli saying the former Real Madrid player failed to live up to expectations.

Isco, who has 38 international caps, scored one goal in 19 appearances at Sevilla.

Isco left Madrid in May last year after nine years, winning 19 trophies, including five Champions League trophies, three league titles and four Club World Cups.

