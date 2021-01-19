Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sarfaraz, Dube shine as Mumbai earns consolation win

Shivam Dube (44 n.o., 27b, 3x4, 2x6) and Sarfaraz Khan (53, 30b, 6x4, 2x6) put on a sterling partneship to hand Mumbai a consolation win in its last Group E encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.



The duo’s 87-run partnership meant Mumbai chased down a target of 155 set by Andhra with five wickets and seven balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium to register its maiden win of the tournament.

The IPL regulars’ deeds overshadowed Ricky Bhui’s (78, 48b, 7x4, 4x6) superlative innings earlier in the night, which was instrumental in catapulting a tottering Andhra innings into a respectable total of 154 for eight. With K.V. Sasikanth holding an end up after Andhra was reeling at 75 for six in the 13th over, Bhui’s calculated risks paid off as Andhra added 70 runs in the last five overs.



But such was the onslaught of Dube and Sarfaraz that Bhui’s effort proved to be far from enough. When Sarfaraz walked in to join Dube after captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed in the 10th over, thanks to a sharp catch by his Andhra counterpart Ambati Rayudu at covers, Mumbai required 91 runs off 62 balls.



The Mumbai duo kept nudging the spinners for singles for the next five overs. With 54 required from the last five overs and pace being introduced, the duo switched gears without any fuss. Left-armer C.V. Stephen suffered the wrath first as his 16th over went for 18 runs, with the left- and right-handed combination tonking 20 runs off Harishankar Reddy in the next over.

It brought the equation down to 16 runs off 18 balls. Despite Sarfaraz caught sharply by K.S. Bharat off Reddy just after raising his bat for a fifty with four runs required, Dube and Sairaj Patil completed the formalities.



Despite the solitary win, Mumbai finished the Group E standings at the bottom, thus ending a sorry sojourn of the last 10 days. Andhra finished fifth on the basis of a better net run rate than Mumbai.