Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 4: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20; Iran 35-6 Japan at halftime; Final at 10:30 AM

- June 30, 2023 08:16IRN 16-2 JPN
An early lead for Iran here as the 2003 AKC winners lead 16-2 with more than 11 mins on the clock.
- June 30, 2023 08:12IRAN vs JAPAN
- June 30, 2023 08:05IRN vs JPN
All set for Iran vs Japan now. A crucial game for both the teams.
- June 30, 2023 07:56FT - IND 64-20 HK
UPDATE: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20 in its last group fixture to continue its unbeaten streak. Iran is up against Japan, and a win will confirm its qualification in the final.
- June 30, 2023 07:51Asian Kabaddi Championship tournament history
Winner - India - 1980 - Calcutta, India
Winner - India - 1988 - Jaipur, India
Winner - India - 2000 - Colombo, Sri Lanka
Winner - India - 2001 - Bangkok, Thailand
Winner - India - 2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Winner - Iran - 2003 - Kangar, Malaysia
Winner - India - 2005 - Tehran, Iran
Winner - India - 2017 - Gorgan, Iran
- June 30, 2023 07:34Follow points-by-points commentary of India vs Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:31Today’s schedule
- Japan vs Iran
- India vs Hong Kong
- Korea vs Hong Kong
- Final
- June 30, 2023 07:27Points table after end of day 3
- June 30, 2023 07:19India’s campaign so far
- India beat South Korea 76-13
- India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
- India beat Japan 62-17
- India beat Iran 33-28
- June 30, 2023 07:14LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
