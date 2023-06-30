MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Score, Day 4: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20; Iran 35-6 Japan at halftime; Final at 10:30 AM

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Catch the live updates from day 4 where India takes on Hong Kong in Busan on Friday.

Updated : Jun 30, 2023 08:36 IST

Team Sportstar
India will take on Hong Kong in its final group fixture of Asian Kabaddi Championship.
India will take on Hong Kong in its final group fixture of Asian Kabaddi Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
India will take on Hong Kong in its final group fixture of Asian Kabaddi Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Follow Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 where India takes on Hong Kong in Busan on Friday.

  • June 30, 2023 08:23
    Asian Kabaddi Championship: Japan Squad

    JPN SQD.png

  • June 30, 2023 08:23
    Asian Kabaddi Championship: Iran Squad

    Screenshot 2023-06-30 082204.png

  • June 30, 2023 08:16
    IRN 16-2 JPN

    An early lead for Iran here as the 2003 AKC winners lead 16-2 with more than 11 mins on the clock.

  • June 30, 2023 08:12
    IRAN vs JAPAN

    Screenshot (263).png

  • June 30, 2023 08:05
    IRN vs JPN

    All set for Iran vs Japan now. A crucial game for both the teams.

  • June 30, 2023 07:56
    FT - IND 64-20 HK

    UPDATE: India thrash Hong Kong 64-20 in its last group fixture to continue its unbeaten streak. Iran is up against Japan, and a win will confirm its qualification in the final.

  • June 30, 2023 07:51
    Asian Kabaddi Championship tournament history

    Winner - India - 1980 - Calcutta, India

    Winner - India - 1988 - Jaipur, India

    Winner - India - 2000 - Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Winner - India - 2001 - Bangkok, Thailand

    Winner - India - 2002 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Winner - Iran - 2003 - Kangar, Malaysia

    Winner - India - 2005 - Tehran, Iran

    Winner - India - 2017 - Gorgan, Iran

  • June 30, 2023 07:34
    Follow points-by-points commentary of India vs Hong Kong

    Asian Kabaddi Championship, final day live updates, commentary: India races ahead vs Hong Kong in final group fixture

    Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023- Catch the live updates from day 4 in Busan, where India will feature in the final.

  • June 30, 2023 07:31
    Today’s schedule
    • Japan vs Iran
    • India vs Hong Kong
    • Korea vs Hong Kong
    • Final
  • June 30, 2023 07:27
    Points table after end of day 3
  • June 30, 2023 07:19
    India’s campaign so far
    • India beat South Korea 76-13
    • India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
    • India beat Japan 62-17
    • India beat Iran 33-28

  • June 30, 2023 07:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?

    Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

America's Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life's darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

