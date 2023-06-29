MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Catch the live updates from day 3 where India will take on Iran in Busan on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 29, 2023 10:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Pawan Sehrawat’s India will face its biggest challenge Iran in the Asain Kabaddi Championship day 3 fixture at Busan in South Korea.
Pawan Sehrawat’s India will face its biggest challenge Iran in the Asain Kabaddi Championship day 3 fixture at Busan in South Korea.
lightbox-info

Pawan Sehrawat’s India will face its biggest challenge Iran in the Asain Kabaddi Championship day 3 fixture at Busan in South Korea.

Follow Sportstar’s live updates of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. India takes on Iran at 10.30AM IST.

  • June 29, 2023 10:28
    Big update: Korea vs Hong Kong postponed

    As per multiple reports, the game between home team Korea and Hong Kong has been postponed to tomorrow due to unknow reasons, we are yet to receive any official information of it. Stay tuned for live action.

  • June 29, 2023 10:21
    Day 2 results
  • June 29, 2023 10:20
    Day 3, results so far

    Chinese Taipei 37-29 Japan

  • June 29, 2023 10:16
    India’s performance in the Asian Kabaddi Championship so far

    India beat South Korea 76-13
    India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
    India beat Japan 62-17

  • June 29, 2023 10:15
    Today’s fixtures
    • Chinese Taipei vs Japan 6:30 AM
    • Korea vs Hong Kong 7:30AM
    • India vs Iran 10:30AM
    • Chinese Taipei vs Korea 11:30AM
  • June 29, 2023 10:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?

    Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Related Topics

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 /

Pawan Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Clinical India defeats Japan 62-18, registers third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship highlights, Day 2: India beats Japan 62-18 to register third win; Iran wins vs Hong Kong, Korea
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India takes on Iran in ‘virtual final’ before final
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 346/6 vs North East, East 55/3 vs Central; Sindhu, Narang put up 100-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Talking Points: India vs Iran scheduled for 10.30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment