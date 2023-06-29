Asian Kabaddi Championship Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Iran underway

- June 29, 2023 10:28Big update: Korea vs Hong Kong postponed
As per multiple reports, the game between home team Korea and Hong Kong has been postponed to tomorrow due to unknow reasons, we are yet to receive any official information of it. Stay tuned for live action.
- June 29, 2023 10:21Day 2 results
- June 29, 2023 10:20Day 3, results so far
Chinese Taipei 37-29 Japan
- June 29, 2023 10:16India’s performance in the Asian Kabaddi Championship so far
India beat South Korea 76-13
India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
India beat Japan 62-17
- June 29, 2023 10:15Today’s fixtures
- Chinese Taipei vs Japan 6:30 AM
- Korea vs Hong Kong 7:30AM
- India vs Iran 10:30AM
- Chinese Taipei vs Korea 11:30AM
- June 29, 2023 10:14LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
