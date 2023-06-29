Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 3 Live Updates: India takes on Iran at 10.30AM IST; Chinese Taipei vs Japan now

- June 29, 2023 07:04HT: Japan 20-20 Chinese Taipei
Both nations going toe to toe in Busan this morning. This has been an intense encounter thus far and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The Chinese Taipei huddle looks like they have a plan to counter Japan’s speed across the mat. Japan needs to finds a way to solidify a bit more defensively.
- June 29, 2023 06:59India’s campaign so far
India beat South Korea 76-13
India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
India beat Japan 62-17
- June 29, 2023 06:47MATCH 1: CHINESE TAIPEI vs JAPAN
Chinese Taipei has looked encouraging throughout this tournament. They’ve been quick to learn and have run teams down, taking their attack head on. This will be an interesting opening encounter to start day 3 in Busan.
- June 29, 2023 06:44Today’s fixtures:
- Chinese Taipei vs Japan 6:30 AM
- Korea vs Hong Kong 7:30AM
- India vs Iran 10:30AM
- Chinese Taipei vs Korea 11:30AM
- June 29, 2023 06:43TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
Defending champion India - the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship - will begin its campaign on June 27 when it takes on host South Korea in Busnan, the host city of the championship. In the day’s second game, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
India won the continental championship seven times in eight editions. Iran won it in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.
The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.
The tournament will be played in a single-legged round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final on June 30.
- June 29, 2023 06:43Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
