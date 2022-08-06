PKL 9: Gujarat Giants full players list live updates: Gujarat stays conservative on day 2

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022: Here’s how Gujarat Giants’ team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

It’s a homecoming for Chandran Ranjith as the raider makes his way to old franchise Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022: Here’s how Gujarat Giants’ team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Gujarat Giants squad after day one. Elite Retained Players: Sonu - Raider Existing New Young Players: Rakesh - Raider, Gaurav Chhikara - Raider, Sohit - Raider, Sonu Singh - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Parteek Dhaiya - Raider, Rohan Singh - All-rounder AUCTION BUYS ⦿ YoungChang Ko: INR 10 LAKH

YoungChang Ko: INR 10 LAKH ⦿ Shankar Bhimraj Gadai: INR 30.3 LAKH

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai: INR 30.3 LAKH ⦿ Pardeep Kumar: INR 25 LAKH

Pardeep Kumar: INR 25 LAKH ⦿ Dong Geon Lee: INR 20 LAKH

Dong Geon Lee: INR 20 LAKH ⦿ Chandran Ranjit: INR 30 LAKH

Chandran Ranjit: INR 30 LAKH ⦿ Arkam Shaikh: INR 32.10 LAKH Read more stories on Kabaddi.