PKL 9: Gujarat Giants full players list live updates: Gujarat stays conservative on day 2

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022: Here’s how Gujarat Giants’ team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2022 14:13 IST
It’s a homecoming for Chandran Ranjith as the raider makes his way to old franchise Gujarat Giants.

It's a homecoming for Chandran Ranjith as the raider makes his way to old franchise Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022: Here's how Gujarat Giants' team looks after day one of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Gujarat Giants squad after day one.

Elite Retained Players: Sonu - Raider

Existing New Young Players: Rakesh - Raider, Gaurav Chhikara - Raider, Sohit - Raider, Sonu Singh - Raider

Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Parteek Dhaiya - Raider, Rohan Singh - All-rounder

AUCTION BUYS

  • ⦿ YoungChang Ko: INR 10 LAKH
  • ⦿ Shankar Bhimraj Gadai: INR 30.3 LAKH
  • ⦿ Pardeep Kumar: INR 25 LAKH
  • ⦿ Dong Geon Lee: INR 20 LAKH
  • ⦿ Chandran Ranjit: INR 30 LAKH
  • ⦿ Arkam Shaikh: INR 32.10 LAKH

