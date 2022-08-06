PKL 9: Gujarat Giants full players list live updates: Gujarat stays conservative on day 2

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Gujarat Giants squad after day one.
Elite Retained Players: Sonu - Raider
Existing New Young Players: Rakesh - Raider, Gaurav Chhikara - Raider, Sohit - Raider, Sonu Singh - Raider
Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Parteek Dhaiya - Raider, Rohan Singh - All-rounder
AUCTION BUYS
- ⦿ YoungChang Ko: INR 10 LAKH
- ⦿ Shankar Bhimraj Gadai: INR 30.3 LAKH
- ⦿ Pardeep Kumar: INR 25 LAKH
- ⦿ Dong Geon Lee: INR 20 LAKH
- ⦿ Chandran Ranjit: INR 30 LAKH
- ⦿ Arkam Shaikh: INR 32.10 LAKH