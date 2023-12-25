MagazineBuy Print

PKL LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors faces Dabang Delhi at 8 PM, IST; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - Pro Kabaddi League updates

PKL 10 LIVE: Catch the live action, score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Dec 25, 2023 19:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League match today.
Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League match today.
lightbox-info

Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League match today.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 where Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers will take place at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Scoreline: Bengal vs Delhi (MI)

Tamil vs Haryana (M2)

  • December 25, 2023 19:24
    Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi | Last meeting

    It was a tie the last time Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. faced each other in Season 9.

  • December 25, 2023 19:24
    Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi | Head-to-head record

    Bengal Warriors has faced Dabang Delhi 19 times in the history of PKL.

    With 8 wins against Delhi, Bengal is ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas the Delhi has won 7 times while 4 matches ended in a tie.

  • December 25, 2023 19:10
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • December 25, 2023 19:09
    December 25 Schedule

    Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi - 8 PM, IST

    Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST

  • December 25, 2023 19:03
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 where Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers will take place at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the venue. 

