PKL LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors faces Dabang Delhi at 8 PM, IST; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - Pro Kabaddi League updates

- December 25, 2023 19:24Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi | Last meeting
It was a tie the last time Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. faced each other in Season 9.
- December 25, 2023 19:24Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi | Head-to-head record
Bengal Warriors has faced Dabang Delhi 19 times in the history of PKL.
With 8 wins against Delhi, Bengal is ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas the Delhi has won 7 times while 4 matches ended in a tie.
- December 25, 2023 19:10Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 25, 2023 19:09December 25 Schedule
Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST
- December 25, 2023 19:03Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 where Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers will take place at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the venue.
