Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: BB 12-17 DD, Delhi keeps a sizeable leads at HALF TIME, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba up next

December 08, 2023 18:39

Top players - Bengaluru vs Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls - With 11 raid points in 2 matches, Bharat leads the raiding department for Bulls. He picked up 5 raid points in his previous appearance this season.

The defence is led by Vishal who has pocketed 7 tackle points in 2 games in PKL 10. All-rounder Sachin Narwal is also a player to watch out for after amassing 3 points for the Bulls in Season 10.

Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 10. He has accumulated 14 raid points in 1 match, including 1 do-or-die raid point.

Vishal Bhardwaj will lead the defence for Dabang Delhi K.C. and has scored 2 tackle points in 1 match so far.