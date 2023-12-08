Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: BB 12-17 DD, Delhi keeps a sizeable leads at HALF TIME, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba up next

- December 08, 2023 20:13TIME OUT
Bulls takes the first strategic time out of the match.
- December 08, 2023 20:124-7
Sushil gets a bonus point in a do-or-die raid.
- December 08, 2023 20:113-7
Ashu gets a raid point in a do-or-die raid after couple of empty raids from both teams.
- December 08, 2023 20:093-6
A brilliant team tackle from Delhi.
- December 08, 2023 20:083-5
Ashu gets a running handtouch on Surjit.
- December 08, 2023 20:053-4
Niraj makes an early visit to the bench.
- December 08, 2023 20:053-3
Its all square again.
- December 08, 2023 20:043-2
Meetu is taken out.
- December 08, 2023 20:032-2
Bharat gets another raid point.
- December 08, 2023 20:031-2
Bharat Hooda gets a raid point with great agility.
- December 08, 2023 20:020-2
Naveen gets a bonus and gets a raid point. The Naveen Express is on.
- December 08, 2023 20:010-0
Vikash starts for Bengaluru, its an empty raid.
- December 08, 2023 20:00Toss Update - Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Delhi won the toss and elected court. Bengaluru to start the raiding proceeding.
- December 08, 2023 19:51Get ready for high-octane action
We’re moments away from LIVE action. Both teams are on the mat.
- December 08, 2023 19:29Live action coming soon from Bengaluru
The Bengaluru leg of PKL 2023 is about to begin as home team Bengaluru Bulls will face a steep challenge from Dabang Delhi KC.
- December 08, 2023 19:20Here’s the starting lineup of Dabang Delhi KC
Meetu Sharma, Himmat Antil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Yogesh, Naveen Kumar (C), Mohit, Ashu Malik
- December 08, 2023 19:20Presenting the starting 7 of Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat, Aman, Vishal, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal (C), Vikash Kandola
- December 08, 2023 18:39Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10
- December 08, 2023 18:39Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10
- December 08, 2023 18:39Top players - Bengaluru vs Delhi
Bengaluru Bulls - With 11 raid points in 2 matches, Bharat leads the raiding department for Bulls. He picked up 5 raid points in his previous appearance this season.
The defence is led by Vishal who has pocketed 7 tackle points in 2 games in PKL 10. All-rounder Sachin Narwal is also a player to watch out for after amassing 3 points for the Bulls in Season 10.
Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar has been the top raider for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 10. He has accumulated 14 raid points in 1 match, including 1 do-or-die raid point.
Vishal Bhardwaj will lead the defence for Dabang Delhi K.C. and has scored 2 tackle points in 1 match so far.
- December 08, 2023 18:39Last match - Bengaluru vs Delhi
The last time match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 9 saw the former come out on top with a 56-24 victory.
- December 08, 2023 18:31Head-to-head record
Bengaluru Bulls have faced Dabang Delhi K. C. 20 times in the history of PKL. Both teams have won 9 matches each in this head-to-head, while 2 encounters between these sides ended in ties.
Played - 20
Bengaluru Bulls - 9 | Dabang Delhi KC - 9 | Tie - 2
- December 08, 2023 18:31Squads - Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Bengaluru Bulls - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit
- December 08, 2023 18:30Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 08, 2023 18:30December 8 schedule
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba - 9 PM, IST
- December 08, 2023 18:30Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 7 where Bengaluru bulls takes on Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan faces U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: BB 12-17 DD, Delhi keeps a sizeable leads at HALF TIME, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba up next
- Premier League: Klopp happy with Liverpool’s progress after team rebuild
- New cricket and FIFA-approved stadiums planned ahead of international sports summit in in Kerala
- Rashford must fight for Man Utd place, says Ten Hag
- Indian sports news wrap, December 8
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE