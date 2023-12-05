MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Streaming info, head-to-head record, squads, key stats

PKL 10: Catch the LIVE score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba on December 5.

Updated : Dec 05, 2023 18:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants takes on U Mumba on December 5.
Gujarat Giants takes on U Mumba on December 5.
Gujarat Giants takes on U Mumba on December 5.

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 4 where Gujarat Giants takes on U Mumba at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

  • December 05, 2023 18:52
    Want to know about all the team, captains and owners of PKL 10? We got you covered

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 10

  • December 05, 2023 18:41
    All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 10

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

  • December 05, 2023 18:41
    Head-to-head - Gujarat vs Mumba

    In the total 12 matches, Gujarat has the upper hand with seven wins compared to Mumba’s four. Only one contest between these two heavyweights have resulted in a tie. 

    Total: 12 | Gujarat: 7 | Mumba: 4 | Tie: 1


  • December 05, 2023 18:41
    Squads - Gujarat vs Mumba

    Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

    U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, , Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

  • December 05, 2023 18:41
    Live Streaming Info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 05, 2023 18:41
    December 5 Schedule

    Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba - 8 PM, IST

  • December 05, 2023 18:40
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 4 where Gujarat Giants hosts U Mumba at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

