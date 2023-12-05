Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Updates, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Streaming info, head-to-head record, squads, key stats

- December 05, 2023 18:52Want to know about all the team, captains and owners of PKL 10? We got you covered
- December 05, 2023 18:41Head-to-head - Gujarat vs Mumba
In the total 12 matches, Gujarat has the upper hand with seven wins compared to Mumba’s four. Only one contest between these two heavyweights have resulted in a tie.
Total: 12 | Gujarat: 7 | Mumba: 4 | Tie: 1
- December 05, 2023 18:41Squads - Gujarat vs Mumba
Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, , Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.
- December 05, 2023 18:41Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 05, 2023 18:41December 5 Schedule
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba - 8 PM, IST
- December 05, 2023 18:40Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 4 where Gujarat Giants hosts U Mumba at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
