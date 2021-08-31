Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Gujarat Giants began its preparation for the eight season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by retaining the ace defending duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

At the player auctions, the side further fortified its defence by roping in Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed the Hawk, for Rs 74 lakh and also signed veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak.

Here's what the Gujarat Giants squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

Name Position Price Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Retained Sunil Kumar Defender Retained Ravinder Pahal Defender Rs.74 L Ajay Kumar Raider Rs.10 L Pardeep Kumar Raider Rs.10 L