Kabaddi

Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Having strengthened its defence by signing Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Ernak, here is Gujarat Giants' full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 August, 2021 19:08 IST
Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants will bank on its defence, now further bolstered by the arrival of Ravinder Pahal, as it hunts for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title.   -  PKL MEDIA

Gujarat Giants began its preparation for the eight season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by retaining the ace defending duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

At the player auctions, the side further fortified its defence by roping in Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed the Hawk, for Rs 74 lakh and also signed veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak.

Here's what the Gujarat Giants squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.

NamePositionPrice
Parvesh BhainswalDefenderRetained
Sunil KumarDefenderRetained
Ravinder PahalDefenderRs.74 L
Ajay KumarRaiderRs.10 L
Pardeep KumarRaiderRs.10 L
Girish Maruti ErnakDefenderRs.20 L
Rathan KRaiderRs.25 L
Harshit YadavRaider Rs.10L
Maninder SinghRaider Rs.10L
Hadi OshtorakAll-RounderRs.20L
Mahendra Ganesh RajputRaiderRs.15L
SonuRaiderRs.30 L
Soleiman PahlevaniDefenderRs.11.5 L
Harmanjit SinghRaiderRetained
Ankit DefenderRetained
SumitDefenderRetained

