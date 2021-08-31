More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi Gujarat Giants: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Having strengthened its defence by signing Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Ernak, here is Gujarat Giants' full squad ahead of season eight of the ProKabaddi League (PKL). Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:08 IST The Gujarat Giants will bank on its defence, now further bolstered by the arrival of Ravinder Pahal, as it hunts for a maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 31 August, 2021 19:08 IST Gujarat Giants began its preparation for the eight season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by retaining the ace defending duo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. At the player auctions, the side further fortified its defence by roping in Ravinder Pahal, nicknamed the Hawk, for Rs 74 lakh and also signed veteran defender Girish Maruti Ernak.Here's what the Gujarat Giants squad looks like after the three-day Pro Kabaddi League auction.NamePositionPriceParvesh BhainswalDefenderRetainedSunil KumarDefenderRetainedRavinder PahalDefenderRs.74 LAjay KumarRaiderRs.10 LPardeep KumarRaiderRs.10 LGirish Maruti ErnakDefenderRs.20 LRathan KRaiderRs.25 LHarshit YadavRaider Rs.10L Maninder SinghRaider Rs.10LHadi OshtorakAll-RounderRs.20LMahendra Ganesh RajputRaiderRs.15LSonuRaiderRs.30 LSoleiman PahlevaniDefenderRs.11.5 LHarmanjit SinghRaiderRetainedAnkit DefenderRetainedSumitDefenderRetained Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :