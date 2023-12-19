PKL 10 LIVE Updates, Match Day 17: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants in action

- December 19, 2023 19:41Head-to-head record
Haryana Steelers has a seven game win advantage compared to the Gujarat Giants’ four, out of the 12 times they faced each other. One match was drawn.
LINEUPS ARE OUT!
Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Mohit, Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan
Gujarat Giants - Fazel Atrachali, Nabibakhsh, Sourav Gulia, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh, Arkam Shaikh
When will the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 10 match start?
The Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Tuesday, December 19.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
