MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PKL 10 LIVE Updates, Match Day 17: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants in action

PKL 10: Catch the live score, commentary, and highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 19:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Haryana Steelers (white) in action.
Haryana Steelers (white) in action.
lightbox-info

Haryana Steelers (white) in action.

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 17 where Haryana Steelers takes on Gujarat Giantsat the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

The scores will read Haryana Steelers-Gujarat Giants

  • December 19, 2023 19:41
    Head-to-head record

    Haryana Steelers has a seven game win advantage compared to the Gujarat Giants’ four, out of the 12 times they faced each other. One match was drawn.

  • December 19, 2023 19:29
    LINEUPS ARE OUT!

    Haryana Steelers - Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Mohit, Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan 

    Gujarat Giants - Fazel Atrachali, Nabibakhsh, Sourav Gulia, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh, Arkam Shaikh

  • December 19, 2023 19:17
    When will the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 10 match start?

    The Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Tuesday, December 19.

  • December 19, 2023 19:06
    Where to watch PKL 10?

    The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related Topics

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023 /

Haryana Steelers /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: PBKS full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO - IPL Auction 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Updates, Match Day 17: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: When, where to watch, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 Highlights: Puneri Paltan tops table after win against Dabang Delhi ; Bengal Warriors draws with UP Yoddhas
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 15 Highlights: Mumba secures dominant 46-33 win over Thalaivas; Jaipur comes back to win 29-28 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. GT squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab Kings squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: PBKS full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO - IPL Auction 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment