Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Zafardanesh, Sachin start in Mumba v Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers next

PKL 10: Catch the live coverage, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Updated : Dec 15, 2023 19:22 IST

Team Sportstar
U Mumba takes on Patna Pirates in the first match of the Pune leg of PKL 2023 on December 15.

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 12 where U Mumba and Patna Pirates will face off before Puneri Paltan takes on Haryana Steelers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Scoreline:

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates (M1)

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers (M2)

  • December 15, 2023 19:20
    Here’s the starting 7 of Patna Pirates

    Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sachin

  • December 15, 2023 19:19
    Presenting the starting lineup of U Mumba

    Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Surinder Singh (C), Visvanath V, Sombir

  • December 15, 2023 18:45
    PKL 2023 Points Table

    PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors on top after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10

    Here’s the points table after Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

  • December 15, 2023 18:45
    Revise all PKL rules ahead of the match

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 15, 2023 18:45
    Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

  • December 15, 2023 18:42
    Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    With 424 points in defence, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League’s history. 

  • December 15, 2023 18:42
    Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points

    There have been many great raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history, but a few stand out above the rest. Here are the top raiders of all time in PKL, based on their total raid points:

  • December 15, 2023 18:36
    U Mumba’s PKL fixtures

    Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- U Mumba match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

    U Mumba will begin their Pro Kabaddi League season 10 campaign against UP Yoddhas on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

  • December 15, 2023 18:36
    SS Exclusive | Shubham Shinde talks about Bengal Warriors’ brilliant start

    PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    Bengal Warriors’ defender, Shubham Shinde etched his name in the history book of the Pro Kabaddi League during match 16 of PKL Season 10 on December 9. 

  • December 15, 2023 18:36
    Mumba vs Patna - position in points table

    U Mumba - 11th position with 6 points in 3 matches

    Patna Pirates - 6th position with 10 points in 3 matches

  • December 15, 2023 18:33
    Mumba vs Patna - Top players

    U Mumba:

    Guman Singh has been the prime raider for Mumba this season after racking up 19 raid points in 3 matches. He picked up 4 raid points in his previous appearance. 

    The defence will be led by Rinku who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games of PKL 10. 

    Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 25 points so far.


    Patna Pirates:

    For Pirates, Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 32 raid points in 3 matches, including 9 do-or-die raid points. 

    Neeraj Kumar is one of the top defenders from the side, claiming 8 tackle points in 3 matches.

    Ankit is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 9 points in 3 outings.

  • December 15, 2023 18:33
    Mumba vs Patna - Last encounters

    The last U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match saw the former come out on top with a 36-23 victory in Season 9.

  • December 15, 2023 18:33
    Mumba vs Patna head-to-head

    U Mumba have faced Patna Pirates 18 times in the history of PKL. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 10 times while Patna Pirates have returned with a victory on 7 occasions. One encounter between these sides ended in a tie.

    Played - 18

    U Mumba- 10 | Patna Pirates - 7 | Tie - 1

  • December 15, 2023 18:32
    Squads - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

    U Mumba - Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe


    Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

  • December 15, 2023 18:32
    Live Streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 15, 2023 18:32
    December 15 schedule

    Match 1: vs U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST 

    Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST

  • December 15, 2023 18:32
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 13 where U Mumba and Patna Pirates face off before Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

