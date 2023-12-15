Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Zafardanesh, Sachin start in Mumba v Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers next

December 15, 2023 18:33

Mumba vs Patna - Top players

U Mumba:

Guman Singh has been the prime raider for Mumba this season after racking up 19 raid points in 3 matches. He picked up 4 raid points in his previous appearance.

The defence will be led by Rinku who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games of PKL 10.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 25 points so far.

Patna Pirates:

For Pirates, Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 32 raid points in 3 matches, including 9 do-or-die raid points.

Neeraj Kumar is one of the top defenders from the side, claiming 8 tackle points in 3 matches.

Ankit is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 9 points in 3 outings.