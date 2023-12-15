Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Zafardanesh, Sachin start in Mumba v Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers next

- December 15, 2023 19:20Here’s the starting 7 of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sachin
- December 15, 2023 19:19Presenting the starting lineup of U Mumba
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Surinder Singh (C), Visvanath V, Sombir
- December 15, 2023 18:42Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
- December 15, 2023 18:36SS Exclusive | Shubham Shinde talks about Bengal Warriors’ brilliant start
- December 15, 2023 18:36Mumba vs Patna - position in points table
U Mumba - 11th position with 6 points in 3 matches
Patna Pirates - 6th position with 10 points in 3 matches
- December 15, 2023 18:33Mumba vs Patna - Top players
U Mumba:
Guman Singh has been the prime raider for Mumba this season after racking up 19 raid points in 3 matches. He picked up 4 raid points in his previous appearance.
The defence will be led by Rinku who has pocketed 8 tackle points in 3 games of PKL 10.
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 25 points so far.
Patna Pirates:
For Pirates, Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 32 raid points in 3 matches, including 9 do-or-die raid points.
Neeraj Kumar is one of the top defenders from the side, claiming 8 tackle points in 3 matches.
Ankit is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 9 points in 3 outings.
- December 15, 2023 18:33Mumba vs Patna - Last encounters
The last U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match saw the former come out on top with a 36-23 victory in Season 9.
- December 15, 2023 18:33Mumba vs Patna head-to-head
U Mumba have faced Patna Pirates 18 times in the history of PKL. U Mumba lead the head-to-head record, winning 10 times while Patna Pirates have returned with a victory on 7 occasions. One encounter between these sides ended in a tie.
Played - 18
U Mumba- 10 | Patna Pirates - 7 | Tie - 1
- December 15, 2023 18:32Squads - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
U Mumba - Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe
Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- December 15, 2023 18:32Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 15, 2023 18:32December 15 schedule
Match 1: vs U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST
- December 15, 2023 18:32Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 13 where U Mumba and Patna Pirates face off before Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
