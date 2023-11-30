MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

The most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 39.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 23:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pawan Sehrawat in action.
Pawan Sehrawat in action. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pawan Sehrawat in action. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar/The Hindu

Sportstar takes a look at the raider who holds the record of most raid points in a Pro Kabaddi League match.

Popularly known as the Hi-Flyer, Pawan Sehrawat consistently proves to be a raider worth keeping an eye on whenever he graces the kabaddi mat, possessing a mastery of taking the game away from the opposition.

READ MORE | Who has the most tackle points in a single match?

ALSO READ | Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

In the intense showdown of Match 118 during Season 7, while donning the Bengaluru Bulls jersey against Haryana Steelers, Sehrawat delivered a breathtaking performance by amassing an impressive 39 raid points.

On that electrifying night, he executed a staggering 38 raids, emerging as the sole contributor to raid points for his team and orchestrating a commanding 23-point victory for the Bulls.

This exceptional display marked one of Sehrawat’s standout games of the season. Furthermore, he solidified his status as the standout raider of Season 7, concluding the campaign with an outstanding 346 raid points to his name.

Top five raiders with most raid points
Pawan Sehratwat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 39 points vs Haryana Steelers - Season 7
Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) - 34 points vs Bengal Warriors - Season 7
Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates) - 34 points vs Haryana Steelers - Season 5
Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls) - 30 points vs UP Yoddhas - Season 5
Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 29 points vs Bengal Warriors - Season 7

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

Pawan Sehrawat /

Telugu Titans /

Bengaluru Bulls /

Tamil Thalaivas /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo faces USD1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
    N. Sudarshan
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I preview: Vice captain Iyer returns as India looks to seal series against depleted Australia
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Who has the most tackle points in a single match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: Maninder Singh named Bengal Warriors captain
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Auction 2023 Squad: Full list of players, new buys, team news in Pro Kabaddi Leauge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo faces USD1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
    N. Sudarshan
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I preview: Vice captain Iyer returns as India looks to seal series against depleted Australia
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment