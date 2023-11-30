PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

Sportstar takes a look at the raider who holds the record of most raid points in a Pro Kabaddi League match.

Popularly known as the Hi-Flyer, Pawan Sehrawat consistently proves to be a raider worth keeping an eye on whenever he graces the kabaddi mat, possessing a mastery of taking the game away from the opposition.

In the intense showdown of Match 118 during Season 7, while donning the Bengaluru Bulls jersey against Haryana Steelers, Sehrawat delivered a breathtaking performance by amassing an impressive 39 raid points.

On that electrifying night, he executed a staggering 38 raids, emerging as the sole contributor to raid points for his team and orchestrating a commanding 23-point victory for the Bulls.

This exceptional display marked one of Sehrawat’s standout games of the season. Furthermore, he solidified his status as the standout raider of Season 7, concluding the campaign with an outstanding 346 raid points to his name.