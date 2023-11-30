Sportstar takes a look at the raider who holds the record of most raid points in a Pro Kabaddi League match.
Popularly known as the Hi-Flyer, Pawan Sehrawat consistently proves to be a raider worth keeping an eye on whenever he graces the kabaddi mat, possessing a mastery of taking the game away from the opposition.
READ MORE | Who has the most tackle points in a single match?
ALSO READ | Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
In the intense showdown of Match 118 during Season 7, while donning the Bengaluru Bulls jersey against Haryana Steelers, Sehrawat delivered a breathtaking performance by amassing an impressive 39 raid points.
On that electrifying night, he executed a staggering 38 raids, emerging as the sole contributor to raid points for his team and orchestrating a commanding 23-point victory for the Bulls.
This exceptional display marked one of Sehrawat’s standout games of the season. Furthermore, he solidified his status as the standout raider of Season 7, concluding the campaign with an outstanding 346 raid points to his name.
Top five raiders with most raid points
Latest on Sportstar
- Dominica withdraws its bid to co-host the T20 World Cup 2024
- PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?
- Cristiano Ronaldo faces USD1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
- ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
- IND vs AUS, 4th T20I preview: Vice captain Iyer returns as India looks to seal series against depleted Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE