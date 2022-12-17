PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 full awards list: MVP, Orange sleeve, Green sleeve; Winner, runner-up, prize money

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 to clinch Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
17 December, 2022 22:25 IST
17 December, 2022 22:25 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 to win its second PKL title.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 to win its second PKL title. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 to clinch Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 to clinch Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

This is the second title for the Panthers after they won the inaugural edition in 2014.

PKL 9 AWARDS LIST

Here are the full list of awards given after the end of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9.

WINNER
Jaipur Pink Panthers
RUNNER UP
Puneri Paltan
PLAYER OF THE MATCH [FINAL]
Sunil Kumar Malik - Jaipur Pink Panthers
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER [MVP] OF THE SEASON
Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers
GREEN SLEEVE - MOST RAID POINTS
Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers [296 raid points]
ORANGE SLEEVE - MOST TACKLE POINTS
Ankush Rathee- Jaipur Pink Panthers [89 tackle points]
NEW YOUNG PLAYER [NYP] OF THE SEASON
Narender - Tamil Thalaivas
WINNER PRIZE MONEY
₹ 3,00,00,000
RUNNER UP PRIZE MONEY
₹ 1,80,00,000

PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: THAT Nabibakhsh super tackle on Guman Singh - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 9 Highlights

Explainer: How Ajinkya Pawar got six points in a single raid for Tamil Thalaivas against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us