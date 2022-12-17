Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 to clinch Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

This is the second title for the Panthers after they won the inaugural edition in 2014.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS BEAT PUNERI PALTAN 32-29 TO WIN THEIR SECOND #vivoProKabaddi title#PKL9pic.twitter.com/9b0ArSGi7A — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 17, 2022

PKL 9 AWARDS LIST

Here are the full list of awards given after the end of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9.

WINNER Jaipur Pink Panthers RUNNER UP Puneri Paltan PLAYER OF THE MATCH [FINAL] Sunil Kumar Malik - Jaipur Pink Panthers MOST VALUABLE PLAYER [MVP] OF THE SEASON Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers GREEN SLEEVE - MOST RAID POINTS Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers [296 raid points] ORANGE SLEEVE - MOST TACKLE POINTS Ankush Rathee- Jaipur Pink Panthers [89 tackle points] NEW YOUNG PLAYER [NYP] OF THE SEASON Narender - Tamil Thalaivas WINNER PRIZE MONEY ₹ 3,00,00,000 RUNNER UP PRIZE MONEY ₹ 1,80,00,000