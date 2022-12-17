Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 33-29 to clinch Pro Kabaddi season 9 at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
This is the second title for the Panthers after they won the inaugural edition in 2014.
PKL 9 AWARDS LIST
Here are the full list of awards given after the end of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9.
WINNER
Jaipur Pink Panthers
RUNNER UP
Puneri Paltan
PLAYER OF THE MATCH [FINAL]
Sunil Kumar Malik - Jaipur Pink Panthers
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER [MVP] OF THE SEASON
Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers
GREEN SLEEVE - MOST RAID POINTS
Arjun Deshwal - Jaipur Pink Panthers [296 raid points]
ORANGE SLEEVE - MOST TACKLE POINTS
Ankush Rathee- Jaipur Pink Panthers [89 tackle points]
NEW YOUNG PLAYER [NYP] OF THE SEASON
Narender - Tamil Thalaivas
WINNER PRIZE MONEY
₹ 3,00,00,000
RUNNER UP PRIZE MONEY
₹ 1,80,00,000
