Pro Kabaddi League Pirates 36-31 Titans LIVE Score: Second all out inflicted on Telugu

- February 13, 2024 20:5031-29
Mayur Kadam ushers Prafull Zaware out
- February 13, 2024 20:4829-29
Manjeet and Ankit team to take down Pawan to claim super tackle.
- February 13, 2024 20:4227-28
Pawan gets away with Krishan’s block to get past the midline in a do-or-die raid.
- February 13, 2024 20:4027-27
Manjeet gets his first raid of the match as Milad Jabbari holds onto the ankle.
- February 13, 2024 20:3926-25
Jersey pulling by Shankar Gadai on Sachin. This leads to Omkar Patil getting a super raid with a bonus with Ankit , Mayur Kadam benched.
- February 13, 2024 20:3625-22
Sachin tumbles his way past Prafull Zaware in a do-or-die raid.
- February 13, 2024 20:3424-22
Krishan defends against Ratan G and keeps him away from the midline.
- February 13, 2024 20:3323-22
Sandeep is given a free point by Ajit Pawar who touches him when the Prates’ raider is near the midline.
- February 13, 2024 20:3222-22
Sandeep Kumar hand touches Milad Jabbari followed by Pawan being halted by Krishan. With this, the Pirates equalise.
- February 13, 2024 20:2520-22
ALL OUT INFLICTED ON TELUGU TITANS as Sachin manages to get better of Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal.
- February 13, 2024 20:2313-21
As Robin Chaudhary aims for the left flank, Ankit attacks and holds him back.
- February 13, 2024 20:2012-20
10 points for Pawan Sehrawat as touches the bonus.
- February 13, 2024 20:1912-19
Sandeep Kumar manages to nab Milad Jabbari and Ajit Pawar.
- February 13, 2024 20:188-17
Sudhakar gets timed out as he tries to make use of the do-or-die raid and is tackled by Ankit.
- February 13, 2024 20:138-16
Patna trying to regain the points lost in tackles as Ankit with the help of his teammates manages to push out Robin Chaudhary from the lobby.
- February 13, 2024 20:106-15
Mayur Kadam stands tall as Pawan attempts to jump past him, and finally is stopped.
- February 13, 2024 20:073-13
Patna Pirates keeps slipping and giving away points.
- February 13, 2024 20:063-10
ALL OUT INFLICTED AS Sudhakar M gives up on Pawan Sehrawat.
- February 13, 2024 20:041-6
Pirates leaking points, making it easy for the Titans team, who is led by Pawan as he ousts Mayur Kadam, Ankit.
- February 13, 2024 20:031-3
Pawan gets Krishan yet again but Babu M tries to tackle him and fails as the Telugu captain skips past the midline.
- February 13, 2024 20:010-1
Pawan starts with a faint touch against Krishan.
- February 13, 2024 19:59TOSS
Patna Pirates team won the toss and Telugu Titans to raid first
- February 13, 2024 19:45Patna Pirates v/s Telugu Titans. Playing 7
Patna Pirates - Ankit, Krishan, Mayur Kadam, Sandeep Kumar, Sachin, Sudhakar M, Babu M
Telugu Titans - Pawan Sehrawat, Ajit Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Milad Jabbari, Ankit, Prafull Zaware, Mohit
- February 13, 2024 19:42Patna vs Telugu recent form
In the last five matches, Patna has won three and tied two, on the other hand, Telugu comes from consecutive losses.
- February 13, 2024 19:28Head-to-head
Patna Pirates- 11 | Telugu Titans- 10 | Draw- 1
- February 13, 2024 19:09Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 13, 2024 19:01Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 66 happening at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 13, 2024.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
