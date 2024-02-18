- February 18, 2024 20:4351-22
Thalaivas gets to half-century. Narender and Vishal both on 17 raid points.
- February 18, 2024 20:4249-22
Bengal finally gets a point after ages.
- February 18, 2024 20:4149-21
Tamil Thalaivas on a roll, gets another point. Vishal adds another after Bengal’s empty raid.
- February 18, 2024 20:4047-21
Narender gets yet another touch point. Mani is sent to the bench by the Tamil defence.
- February 18, 2024 20:3845-21
Another all-out inflicted on Bengal.
- February 18, 2024 20:3742-20
Mani gets a bonus point for Bengal. However, Warriors are down to last man.
- February 18, 2024 20:3741-19
Vishal gets another multi-point raid. He has been brilliant tonight.
- February 18, 2024 20:3539-19
Tamil gets a bonus point. Nitin is caught by the Thalaivas defence.
- February 18, 2024 20:3437-19
Vishal gets a SUPER 10 with a diving hand touch.
- February 18, 2024 20:3336-19
Warriors are all-out for the third time in the match.
- February 18, 2024 20:3333-19
Mani picks a bonus but is caught by the Tamil defenders.
- February 18, 2024 20:3232-18
Narender gets another point with a Dubki.
- February 18, 2024 20:28HALF TIME
Tamil Thalaivas 31-18 Bengal Warriors
Narender has 15 raid points in the first 20 minutes.
- February 18, 2024 20:2531-18
Vishal gets a FOUR POINT raid. It is a super duper raid. Bengal Warriors challenges. Review unsuccessful.
- February 18, 2024 20:2327-18
Thalaivas inflicts second all-out on Warriors.
- February 18, 2024 20:2224-17
Narender adds one more point.
- February 18, 2024 20:2223-17
Viswas gets a bonus plus one touch point.
- February 18, 2024 20:2223-15
Narender gets his 14th raid point of the match. Bengal down to last man again.
- February 18, 2024 20:2122-15
Narender gets yet another touch point. Thalaivas are running away with the match.
- February 18, 2024 20:1921-15
Maninder is sent to the bench by the Thalaivas defence.
- February 18, 2024 20:1920-15
Narender on do-or-die raid steals the thunder from Bengal’s defenders. Its a SUPER RAID. Narender gets his SUPER 10 in the first half.
- February 18, 2024 20:1817-15
Nitin gets a multi-point raid for the Warriors.
- February 18, 2024 20:1617-13
Mani brings a touch point for the Warriors.
- February 18, 2024 20:1617-12
Finall Thalaivas inflicts an all-out on Warriors. Nitin gets a consolation bonus point.
- February 18, 2024 20:1514-11
Narender gets yet another touch point.
- February 18, 2024 20:1513-11
Bengal’s last man standing Nitin gets a bonus plus one touch point.
- February 18, 2024 20:1413-9
Vishal on a do-or-die raid sticks a SUPER RAID.
- February 18, 2024 20:1010-9
Nitin on do-or-die raid brings a point for Bengal with a running hand touch.
- February 18, 2024 20:0810-8
A fantastic SUPER TACKLE by Akshay Kumar and Shubham Shinde.
- February 18, 2024 20:0810-6
Shubham Shinde gets a bonus plus a raid point after a Tamil defenders was out of bounds.
- February 18, 2024 20:0710-4
Another raid point for Thalaivas, Bengal down to last man.
- February 18, 2024 20:069-4
Maninder is sent to the bench by the Tamil defenders on a do-or-die raid.
- February 18, 2024 20:068-4
Narender with a running hand touch after Vishal succesful raid. Tamil edging away.
- February 18, 2024 20:056-4
Narender with another multi-point raid. His Dubkis are working tonight.
- February 18, 2024 20:044-4
Mani makes it all square with another successful raid.
- February 18, 2024 20:034-3
Maninder with a running hand touch gets another raid point.
- February 18, 2024 20:034-2
Narender gets a bonus point after Nitin’s empty raid.
- February 18, 2024 20:023-2
Maninder gets a touch point with ease, while Narender attempts a Dubki and got bonus plus a touch point.
- February 18, 2024 20:011-1
Maninder on the first raid gets a bonus point for the Warriors. Narender follows up with a bonus point.
- February 18, 2024 20:00Toss Update - Tamil vs Bengal
Tamil Thalaivas won the toss, Bengal Warriors to raid first.
- February 18, 2024 19:55Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors
Bengal’s ‘Mighty’ Mani takes on Sagar’s Thalaivas.
- February 18, 2024 19:23Here’s the starting 7 of Bengal Warriors
Vaibhav, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Vishwas S
- February 18, 2024 19:22Presenting the starting lineup of Tamil Thalaivas
Sahil Gulia, Aashish, Abishek, Himanshu, Narender, Vishal, Amirhossein Bastami
- February 18, 2024 19:10SS Exclusive | Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak
Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”
Athletes in team sports rarely ever focus solely on their individual milestones, at least not publicly, as Tamil Thalaivas skipper Sagar Rathee might be too. While his own ambitions and the trajectory of his career rely on his showing on the mat this season, Sagar is thinking not just of himself, but of the six others with him on the mat.
- February 18, 2024 19:09On the Points Table: Delhi vs Bengaluru
Dabang Delhi - 21 Games, 75 Points (3rd)
Bengaluru Bulls - 20 Games, 48 Points (8th)
- February 18, 2024 19:09Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record
Played - 21
Dabang Delhi - 10 | Bengaluru Bulls - 9 | Tie - 2
- February 18, 2024 19:09SS Exclusive | Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum
- February 18, 2024 18:55SS Exclusive | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk
- February 18, 2024 18:55On the Points Table
Tamil Thalaivas - 21 Games, 46 Points (9th)
Bengal Warriors - 21 Games, 55 Points (7th)
- February 18, 2024 18:55Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record
Played 13
Tamil Thalaivas - 2 | Bengal Warriors - 10 | Tie - 1
- February 18, 2024 18:55Matches on February 18
Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors
Match 2 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
- February 18, 2024 18:54LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- February 18, 2024 18:54Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 70 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 18, 2024. Today Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors in match one before Dabang Delhi lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in match two.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha at the end of day three
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, TT 45-21 BW: Narender’s Super 10 gives Tamil Thalaivas lead over Mani’s Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
- Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
- IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE