Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, TT 45-21 BW: Narender's Super 10 gives Tamil Thalaivas lead over Mani's Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9

PKL 10: Catch the Live coverage, score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 fixtures at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Updated : Feb 18, 2024 20:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Tamil Thalaivas faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of February 18, 2024 in PKL 10.
Tamil Thalaivas faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of February 18, 2024 in PKL 10.
Tamil Thalaivas faces Bengal Warriors in the first match of February 18, 2024 in PKL 10.

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 69 taking place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 18, 2024.

The scores will read Tamil-Bengal and Delhi-Bengaluru.

  • February 18, 2024 20:43
    51-22

    Thalaivas gets to half-century. Narender and Vishal both on 17 raid points. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:42
    49-22

    Bengal finally gets a point after ages. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:41
    49-21

    Tamil Thalaivas on a roll, gets another point. Vishal adds another after Bengal’s empty raid. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:40
    47-21

    Narender gets yet another touch point. Mani is sent to the bench by the Tamil defence. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:38
    45-21

    Another all-out inflicted on Bengal. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:37
    42-20

    Mani gets a bonus point for Bengal. However, Warriors are down to last man. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:37
    41-19

    Vishal gets another multi-point raid. He has been brilliant tonight. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:35
    39-19

    Tamil gets a bonus point. Nitin is caught by the Thalaivas defence. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:34
    37-19

    Vishal gets a SUPER 10 with a diving hand touch. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:33
    36-19

    Warriors are all-out for the third time in the match. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:33
    33-19

    Mani picks a bonus but is caught by the Tamil defenders. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:32
    32-18

    Narender gets another point with a Dubki. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:28
    HALF TIME

    Tamil Thalaivas 31-18 Bengal Warriors

    Narender has 15 raid points in the first 20 minutes. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:25
    31-18

    Vishal gets a FOUR POINT raid. It is a super duper raid. Bengal Warriors challenges. Review unsuccessful. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:23
    27-18

    Thalaivas inflicts second all-out on Warriors. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:22
    24-17

    Narender adds one more point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:22
    23-17

    Viswas gets a bonus plus one touch point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:22
    23-15

    Narender gets his 14th raid point of the match. Bengal down to last man again. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:21
    22-15

    Narender gets yet another touch point. Thalaivas are running away with the match. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:19
    21-15

    Maninder is sent to the bench by the Thalaivas defence. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:19
    20-15

    Narender on do-or-die raid steals the thunder from Bengal’s defenders. Its a SUPER RAID. Narender gets his SUPER 10 in the first half. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:18
    17-15

    Nitin gets a multi-point raid for the Warriors. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:16
    17-13

    Mani brings a touch point for the Warriors. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:16
    17-12

    Finall Thalaivas inflicts an all-out on Warriors. Nitin gets a consolation bonus point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:15
    14-11

    Narender gets yet another touch point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:15
    13-11

    Bengal’s last man standing Nitin gets a bonus plus one touch point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:14
    13-9

    Vishal on a do-or-die raid sticks a SUPER RAID. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:10
    10-9

    Nitin on do-or-die raid brings a point for Bengal with a running hand touch. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:08
    10-8

    A fantastic SUPER TACKLE by Akshay Kumar and Shubham Shinde. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:08
    10-6

    Shubham Shinde gets a bonus plus a raid point after a Tamil defenders was out of bounds. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:07
    10-4

    Another raid point for Thalaivas, Bengal down to last man. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:06
    9-4

    Maninder is sent to the bench by the Tamil defenders on a do-or-die raid. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:06
    8-4

    Narender with a running hand touch after Vishal succesful raid. Tamil edging away. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:05
    6-4

    Narender with another multi-point raid. His Dubkis are working tonight. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:04
    4-4

    Mani makes it all square with another successful raid. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:03
    4-3

    Maninder with a running hand touch gets another raid point.

  • February 18, 2024 20:03
    4-2

    Narender gets a bonus point after Nitin’s empty raid. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:02
    3-2

    Maninder gets a touch point with ease, while Narender attempts a Dubki and got bonus plus a touch point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:01
    1-1

    Maninder on the first raid gets a bonus point for the Warriors. Narender follows up with a bonus point. 

  • February 18, 2024 20:00
    Toss Update - Tamil vs Bengal

    Tamil Thalaivas won the toss, Bengal Warriors to raid first. 

  • February 18, 2024 19:55
    Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

    PRO KABADDI LEAGUE (24).png

    Bengal’s ‘Mighty’ Mani takes on Sagar’s Thalaivas. 

  • February 18, 2024 19:23
    Here’s the starting 7 of Bengal Warriors

    Vaibhav, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Vishwas S

  • February 18, 2024 19:22
    Presenting the starting lineup of Tamil Thalaivas

    Sahil Gulia, Aashish, Abishek, Himanshu, Narender, Vishal, Amirhossein Bastami

  • February 18, 2024 19:10
    SS Exclusive | Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak

    Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee remembers injury heartbreak - “Mujhe kisi bhi tarah khada kardo, main kisi bhi tarah khel loonga”

    Athletes in team sports rarely ever focus solely on their individual milestones, at least not publicly, as Tamil Thalaivas skipper Sagar Rathee might be too. While his own ambitions and the trajectory of his career rely on his showing on the mat this season, Sagar is thinking not just of himself, but of the six others with him on the mat.

  • February 18, 2024 19:09
    On the Points Table: Delhi vs Bengaluru

    Dabang Delhi - 21 Games, 75 Points (3rd)

    Bengaluru Bulls - 20 Games, 48 Points (8th)

  • February 18, 2024 19:09
    Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record

    Played - 21

    Dabang Delhi - 10 | Bengaluru Bulls - 9 | Tie - 2

  • February 18, 2024 19:09
    SS Exclusive | Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    Bengal Warriors’ defender, Shubham Shinde etched his name in the history book of the Pro Kabaddi League during match 16 of PKL Season 10 on December 9. 

  • February 18, 2024 18:55
    SS Exclusive | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

    Puneri Paltan isn’t just competing for the PKL title; it is reshaping the sport by discarding the traditional playbook and embracing a distinctive style.

  • February 18, 2024 18:55
    On the Points Table

    Tamil Thalaivas - 21 Games, 46 Points (9th)

    Bengal Warriors - 21 Games, 55 Points (7th)

  • February 18, 2024 18:55
    Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record

    Played 13

    Tamil Thalaivas - 2 | Bengal Warriors - 10 | Tie - 1

  • February 18, 2024 18:55
    Matches on February 18

    Match 1 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

    Match 2 - Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

  • February 18, 2024 18:54
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • February 18, 2024 18:54
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 70 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 18, 2024. Today Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors in match one before Dabang Delhi lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in match two.

