PKL 9 Playoffs: What will happen if Pro Kabaddi eliminator ends in a tie?

The playoffs of the Pro Kabaddi League’s ninth chapter are here. Six teams are through to the playoffs this season - Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi.

In Eliminator 1, Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi. The winner of this clash will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first semifinal. In Eliminator 2, Tamil Thalaivas go up against UP Yoddhas, with the winner of that clash taking on Puneri Paltan in semifinal 2.

The final of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held in Mumbai on December 17.

What happens if any of these games end in a tie? Given the do-or-die nature of the games, settling the game with three points each, like in the group stage, will not happen.

Here is the protocol put in place in case of a tied score at the end of time,

* 5 raids allowed per team, five different raiders have to raid in a pre-determined order

* Both teams will field seven players on the mat

* The team which raids first in the match will raid first in the tie breaker.

* Baulk line will become the bonus line too

* No out or revival, only touch point will count