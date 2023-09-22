Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou

Rohan Bopanna will lead a nine-member Indian tennis contingent at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Bopanna, who clinched men’s doubles gold with Divij Sharan in 2018, will again be the nation’s biggest hope for a podium finish while possibly pairing up with Yuki Bhambri this time.
However, the country will be among the underdogs in the singles categories, where the winners will not only receive gold medals but also book their spots for the Paris Olympics as continental champions.
World No. 159 Sumit Nagal, the 11th best in Asia, will be India’s sole representative in the men’s singles category after the Sports Ministry’s decision to exclude Mukund Sasikumar from the final squad.
READ - Asian Games: Tennis entry lists released, Rohan Bopanna only Top 10 player across all categories
Nagal, the 26-year-old from Jhajjar, had hip surgery in November 2021 and was outside the top 500 at the beginning of this season. While he has done well to win two Challenger titles this year, both of them came on clay. Tennis at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre will be played on hard courts, a surface on which Nagal has a 10-8 win-loss record (in all competitions) in 2023.
As per the entry list, Nagal is expected to be seeded fifth. While the Indian is coming after winning both his singles matches in the recent Davis Cup tie against Morocco, he is set to face tougher competition from local favourites Zhizhen Zhang and Yibing Wu. India’s best performance at Asian Games in men’s singles is the gold medal Somdev Devvarman won in 2010 in Guangzhou
Read our other stories on Asian Games - HERE
In women’s singles, World No. 184 Ankita Raina (16th in Asia) and World No. 228 Karman Kaur Thandi (22nd in Asia) will carry the Indian challenge. Both have mostly played on the ITF circuit this season. Ankita and Karman will be seeded third and seventh, respectively as per the entry lists which features home favourites Qinwen Zheng (World No. 22) and Zhu Lin (World No. 31).
Ankita, who won the bronze medal in 2018 and has played some matches on the WTA Tour this season, seems to have the best chance out of the three Indians in singles in terms of finishing on the podium. However, she would have to play consistently at a high level to go one step further than Sania Mirza’s silver medal-winning performance from 2006 and become the first Indian woman to clinch singles gold at the continental event.
Indian tennis squad for Asian Games
Schedule
24th September 2023, Sunday
25th September 2023, Monday
26th September 2023, Tuesday
27th September 2023, Wednesday
28th September 2023, Thursday
29th September 2023, Friday
30th September 2023, Saturday
More stories from this issue
- + SEE all Stories
Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
- + SEE all Stories
Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
- + SEE all Stories
- + SEE all Stories
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou
- Asian Games 2023: Tennis full schedule: Dates; Timings; men’s, women’s, singles and doubles
- India Tennis squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad for Hangzhou 2022, team news, previous performance
- Asian Games 2023: Why Iran’s Kabaddi gold medal defence won’t be easy in Hangzhou
- India vs Chinese Taipei, Live Score Volleyball Asian Games: India in Top 12 classification match - Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE