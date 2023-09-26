MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, athletics preview: A fine stage to brush away Budapest disappointment

For Indian athletes, the Asian Games is a chance to improve on their World performances.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 16:55 IST , Kochi - 5 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Overcoming all hurdles: Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji’s (in blue) chances look bright in the women’s sprint hurdles, despite losing out in the opening round of the Worlds.
Overcoming all hurdles: Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji's (in blue) chances look bright in the women's sprint hurdles, despite losing out in the opening round of the Worlds. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Overcoming all hurdles: Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji's (in blue) chances look bright in the women's sprint hurdles, despite losing out in the opening round of the Worlds. | Photo Credit: AFP

Scrolling through the recent World Athletics Championships medal table, many would have rubbed their eyes in disbelief. For, sitting on the 37th rung was Asian giant China with just two bronze medals and above it were India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Incidentally, China had finished fifth (six medals, including two golds) and fourth (nine medals, three golds) at the last two World Championships in Oregon (2022) and Doha (2019). With the country hosting the Asian Games in Hangzhou this month, one had expected China to put up a strong show at the Budapest Worlds. But that was not to be.

But don’t be misled by the slip at the Worlds. One can be sure that China will be out in full force at its home Asiad. China did not send many of its top stars, including the 2022 World long jump champion Wang Jianan or Tokyo Olympics silver medallist triple jumper Yaming Zhu, for the Asian Championships in Bangkok in July and though the two did not win medals in Budapest, their performances at the Worlds showed that they are close to their best.

Japan (which topped the Asian Championships medal table with 17 golds out of a total 37 medals), China (second with 8 golds, total 22 medals), and India (third with 6 golds, total 27 medals), appear well prepared for Hangzhou.

India won a total of 16 medals at the last Asian Games in Jakarta 2018 and half of them came from athletics. Manjit Singh (800m), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Arpinder Singh (triple jump), Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Swapna Barman (heptathlon) and the 4x400m women’s and mixed relays brought the eight golds for India in Jakarta. That was India’s best show in the Asian Games athletics after the inaugural Asiad in Delhi in 1951.

Despite the many disappointments — steeple chaser Avinash Sable, long jumper M. Sreeshankar, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji all failed to get past the opening round — India still came with its best-ever performance in Budapest with Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bringing the country its first-ever World Championships gold.

Chasing oneself: If long jumper Shaili Singh is able to repeat her personal best (6.76m), she could pick a gold too.
Chasing oneself: If long jumper Shaili Singh is able to repeat her personal best (6.76m), she could pick a gold too. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
lightbox-info

Chasing oneself: If long jumper Shaili Singh is able to repeat her personal best (6.76m), she could pick a gold too. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

And the Indian 4x400m relay men produced a stunner, finishing fifth for its best-ever result at the Worlds and that too with an Asian record (set in qualifying), while Parul Chaudhary also impressed while taking the 11th spot in the 3000m steeplechase with a new national record time of 9:15.31s.

For India, Neeraj Chopra will be the man to watch and his battle with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem — the Budapest Worlds silver medallist — should make for a great rivalry, something which the sport desperately needs, to raise its profile.

Incidentally, four of the top six at the Worlds were from Asia and with India’s Kishore Kumar Jena and D.P. Manu finishing fifth and sixth in Budapest, India could hope for two javelin medals in Hangzhou since only two athletes are allowed in an event (Jena is India’s second entry).

This year has been a long and difficult season for athletes with three majors — Asian Championships, World Championships and Asian Games — happening within the space of two months but the stars who struggled in Budapest will be hungry to get back to medal mode in Hangzhou. The men’s long jump should also be a major event from the Indian angle for Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar were the World No. 1 and 2 this season just before the Budapest Worlds (they have now fallen to No. 3 and 4).

“The men’s long jump will be a very good competition. Taipei’s (Asian champion) Lin Yu-Tang, China’s Wang (Jianan, the 2022 World champion) and Japan’s (Yuki) Hashioka are all there, Jeswin (Aldrin) too,” said the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championship silver medallist Sreeshankar, who despite being in good form, could only manage a best of 7.77m (personal best 8.41m) in Budapest. “I lost my rhythm trying to go for a safe opening jump in Budapest.”

To get the Budapest bitterness off his mind, Sreeshankar went to Zurich soon after the Worlds and finished fifth (7.99m) in the Diamond League meet there.

That should add a bit of confidence as he heads to Hangzhou. Something similar should be on Sable’s mind too. The steeple chaser crashed out in the heats in Budapest after finishing 14th overall, and the fifth place in the Zurich Diamond League a week after the Worlds should pep him up for the Asiad.

Hot shot: Defending champion and Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who skipped the Worlds as he was recovering from a groin injury, will be the favourite in men’s shot put.
Hot shot: Defending champion and Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who skipped the Worlds as he was recovering from a groin injury, will be the favourite in men's shot put. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN
lightbox-info

Hot shot: Defending champion and Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who skipped the Worlds as he was recovering from a groin injury, will be the favourite in men's shot put. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

With China’s Yaming Zhu and Yaoqing Fang in the fray, Asian champion Aboobacker and Chithravel will have their hands full in the triple jump, while Parul will face Bahrain’s World champion Winfred Yavi, if she turns up in Hangzhou, in the steeple chase.

Defending champion and Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor (below), who skipped the Worlds as he was recovering from a groin injury, will be the favourite in men’s shot put while Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji’s chances look bright in the women’s sprint hurdles. And if she is able to repeat her personal best (6.76m), long jumper Shaili Singh could pick a gold too.

India has dominated the women’s 4x400m relay, winning gold at the last five editions of the Asian Games, but this time, the mile relay men will begin as the big favourites after their stupendous show in Budapest.

The women’s mile relay team has been hit by doping and injury issues in the last few years. Anjali Devi, the country’s fastest quartermiler this season, failed a dope test recently and is now out. But as we get close to Hangzhou, the girls appear capable of extending the country’s sparkling run in the event.

So will India repeat or better its Jakarta show in Hangzhou?

Your guess is as good as mine.

India athletics squad for Asian Games 2023
Men
Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena
Shot Put - Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh
20 km racewalk - Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh
Long jump - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Triple Jump - Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker
1500m - Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson
800m - Krishan Kumar, Muhammed Afsal
400m - Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha
200m - Amlan Borgohain
10000m - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh
5000m - Gulveer Singh, Avinash Mukund Sable
3000m steeplechase - Avinash Mukund Sable
High jump - Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh
Decathlon - Tejaswin Shankar
Mixed team 35km racewalk - Ram Baboo
Marathon - Man Singh, Belliiappa Appachangada Bopaiah
4x400m mixed relay - Nihal Joel William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya
4x400m relay - Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam
400m - Muhammed Anas Yahiya Muhammed Ajmal
Women
Long Jump - Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
5000m - Ankita, Parul Choudhary
3000m steeplechase - Parul Choudhary, Preeti
Javelin Throw - Annu Rani
Shot Put - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
20km racewalk - Priyanka
Mixed team 35km racewalk - Manju Rani
400m hurdles - Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Kaveramma
Heptathlon - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
800m - Harmilan Bains, Chanda
1500m - Harmilan Bains, Deeksha
Hammer Throw - Tanya Choudhary, Rachna Kumari
High jump - Rubina Yadav, Pooja
100m hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
200m - Jyothi Yarraji
Pole Vault - Pavithra Vengatesh
Triple jump - Sheena Varkey
4x400m mixed relay - Soniya Baishya, Jisna Mathew
4x400m relay - Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha Venkateshan, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Jisna Mathew, Prachi
400m - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik
Discus Throw - Seema Punia
Athletics schedule at Asian Games 2023
September 29, 5:30 AM to 9 AM IST - Men & Women 20km racewalk, Final
September 29, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Women’s Hammer, Final; W 100m, R1; Men’s Long Jump, Q A+B; M 100m, R1; W 10000m, Final; M 400M, R1; W 400m, R1; W Shot Put, Final
September 30, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W 100m hurdles, Hept; W 100m hurdles, R1; W High Jump, Hept; W 1500m, R1; M 1500m, R1; M 400m, SF
September 30, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - W Shot Put, Hept; M Pole Vault, Final; M Hammer, Final; W 100m, SF; M 100m, SF; W 400m, Final; M 400m, Final; M 10000m, Final; Women’s 200m, Hept; W 100m, Final; M 100m, Final
October 1, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W Long Jump, Hept; W 200m, R1; M 200m, R1; M 110m Hurdles, R1; Mixed 4x400m relay, R1; W Javelin, Hept
October 1, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M Long Jump, Final; W 100m Hurdles, Final; M Shot Put, Final; W Dicus, Final; W 1500m, Final; M 1500m, Final; W 800m, Hept; M 3000m SC, Final; M 4X400m relay, R1; W 4x400m relay, R1
October 2, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - M 100m, Dec; M 800m, R1; M Long Jump, Dec; M High Jump, Q A+B; W 200m, SF; M 200m, SF; W 400m Hurdles, R1; M Shot Put, Dec; M 400m Hurdles, R1
October 2, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M 800m, SF; M High Jump, Dec; W Pole Vault, Final; W 200m, Final; M 200m, Final; M Discus, Final; W Long Jump, Final; M 110m Hurdles, Final; W 3000m SC; Final; Mixed 4x400m relay; Final; M 400m, Dec
October 3, 6:30 AM to 9 AM IST - W 4x400m, R1; M 4x400m, R1; M 110m Hurdles, Dec; M Discus, Dec; W 800m, R1; M Pole Vault, Dec
October 3, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M Javelin, Dec; W 400m Hurdles, Final; M 400m Hurdles, Final; M Triple Jump, Final; M 800m, Final; W High Jump, Final; W 5000m, Final; W Javelin, Final; M 1500m, Dec; W 4x400m relay, Final; M 4x400m relay, Final
October 4, 5:30 AM to 9 AM IST - Mixed 35km walk, Final
October 4, 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST - M High Jump, Final; M Javelin, Final; W 800m, Final; W Triple Jump, Final; M 5000m, Final; W 4x400m relay, Final; M 4x400m relay, Final
October 5, 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM IST - Women’s and Men’s Marathon, Final
Venue - Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

