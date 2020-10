In this Indian Premier League season, nothing seems to go Chennai Super Kings’ way so far. The team has struggled in the first six matches of the tournament — winning just two matches — and the management has drawn flak for failing to get the combination right in the hot and humid conditions of the United Arab Emirates.

However, the only silver lining for the team has been its opener Faf du Plessis. The seasoned South Africa batsman has been in top form — amassing 299 runs in six outings, with an average of 74.75. Coming into the tournament after a long break from cricket due to the pandemic, it was challenging for du Plessis to get going, but the 36-year-old started the tournament with an unbeaten 58 against Mumbai Indians.

Over the weeks, du Plessis bettered that with knocks of 72, 43, 22 and an unbeaten 87 against Kings XI Punjab, which saw Chennai Super Kings notch a 10-wicket win.

While du Plessis has been able to strengthen the batting unit, he has also been a support to Watson, who struggled, before hammering two consecutive half-centuries.