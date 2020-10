How often do you see a Super Over in the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Delhi Capitals’ victory over Kings XI Punjab in the very second match of the IPL will be remembered for three characters — Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Mayank Agarwal from the opposing side.

Stoinis had a 36-hour quarantine after landing in the United Arab Emirates from the United Kingdom. The different time zone and the humid conditions did not matter to the Australian when he took the field on September 20; four days within his last international fixture against England in Manchester.

With the bat, Stoinis turned the tide for Delhi as the side ended at 157/8 from 96/6 at one stage. He smashed three sixes and seven fours to score 53 off 21 balls.

Agarwal has been part of the IPL for nine years but he never really had a breakout season. Of course, in these years, he has immensely grown as a cricketer; especially after earning the India cap on the back of a powerful domestic season.

Agarwal 2.0 looks hungry and lethal. The 60-ball 89 almost took Kings XI home, but he got out off the fifth ball of the final over when the scores were level; courtesy, Stoinis again. Rabada took a blinder at short square leg to help dismiss Chris Jordan and launch the Super Over.

For the second time, Rabada won a game for Delhi by dominating the opponent in the tie-breaker. Kings XI could not last six balls as K. L. Rahul and Nicholas Pooran were dismissed cheaply in three balls. By only scoring a couple of runs, the side registered the lowest ever total in the Super Over. Delhi took two balls to finish it off.