MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time

The two-time world rally champion had been all but guaranteed success when closest rival Sebastien Loeb was stranded in the desert for over an hour in Thursday’s penultimate stage.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 14:48 IST , Yanbu, Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Carlos Sainz poses for a photo after stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally.
Carlos Sainz poses for a photo after stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz poses for a photo after stage 11 of the 2024 Dakar Rally. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the gruelling Dakar Rally for a fourth time on Friday, becoming, at 61, the oldest winner of the race.

The two-time world rally champion had been all but guaranteed success when his closest rival, Sebastien Loeb, was stranded in the desert for over an hour in Thursday’s penultimate stage.

Earlier American Ricky Brabec had taken the honours in the motorbike category for a second time.

The 32-year-old Honda rider held an advantage of 10 minutes, 53 seconds, as the 12th stage brought the curtain down over Botswana’s Ross Branch on a Hero.

Frenchman Adrien van Beveren, 33, claimed his first podium finish in the rally to fill third spot.

Brabec had made history in 2020 when he became the first American to win the crown, but he was just as excited about doubling his tally.

“I had chills down my spine as I crossed the finishing line,” he said. “I still do not have words for how I feel, save it was a smooth ride, the team was unreal.

“I do not know how we put together such a perfect Dakar, I never fell once.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Dakar Rally

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 174/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time
    AFP
  2. INDE Racing set to make debut in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer season
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. McLaren boss concerned by Red Bull teams’ closer ties
    Reuters
  4. Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
    AFP
  5. Mercedes chief Wolff signs new contract
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: WPL, more age-group tournaments have enabled women cricketers to dream bigger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 174/7 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan slams ton for TN; Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav rattles Saurashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment