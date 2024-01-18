MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison signs a long-term contract extension

The 55-year-old Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 during a period of prolonged success for the Silver Arrows team. Allison’s technical expertise helped star driver Lewis Hamilton win consecutive F1 titles from 2017-2020.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 21:26 IST , Brackley - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes Chief Technical Officer James Allison during practice ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes Chief Technical Officer James Allison during practice ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2022. | Photo Credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mercedes Chief Technical Officer James Allison during practice ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2022. | Photo Credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/ REUTERS

Mercedes technical director James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension with a view to helping the team back to the top of Formula One.

Mercedes announced the deal on Thursday, without saying how long the new contract is for. Earlier this week, team principal Toto Wolff signed a new three-year deal.

The 55-year-old Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 during a period of prolonged success for the Silver Arrows team. Allison’s technical expertise helped star driver Lewis Hamilton win consecutive F1 titles from 2017-2020, taking his record-equaling tally to seven.

“It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success,” Allison said.

Mercedes also won the constructors’ championship from 2017-2021 before Red Bull took over as F1’s leading team, with Max Verstappen completely dominating the past two seasons.

Mercedes failed to win a race last year and won only one in 2022 through George Russell, while the last of Hamilton’s record 103 wins came in Saudi Arabia at the penultimate race of the 2021 campaign.

ALSO READ: McLaren boss concerned by Red Bull teams’ closer ties

Mercedes admitted getting its car design completely wrong in 2022 — when it suffered more than most other cars from the effect of bouncing, known as porpoising — while 2023 proved to be equally frustrating for Hamilton and Russell.

But Wolff is confident that Allison can help the team compete for victories again.

“Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none,” Wolff said.

“His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly.”

While Mercedes has made positive comments about the 2024 season — the W15 will be launched digitally from Silverstone on February 14 — the team will know how much needs to be done when pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on February 21.

Bahrain hosts the first of a record 24 races on March 2, with Verstappen bidding for a fourth straight F1 title.

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Mercedes /

Toto Wolff /

Lewis Hamilton /

George Russell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Fayzullaev, Sergeev, Nasrullaev goals keep Uzbeks in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison signs a long-term contract extension
    AP
  3. India vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Olympic Qualifiers SF: IND 2-2 GER; Germany wins 4-3 in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Mercedes hopes for happier-handling car without ‘spiteful’ traits
    Reuters
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Mercedes hopes for happier-handling car without ‘spiteful’ traits
    Reuters
  2. Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison signs a long-term contract extension
    AP
  3. Madrid to be added to F1 calendar, official announcement set for next week - reports
    AP
  4. McLaren confident they can keep improving in 2024
    Reuters
  5. ‘I didn’t see it coming,’ admits Steiner after Haas F1 axe
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Uzbekistan LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates, IND 0-3 UZB: Fayzullaev, Sergeev, Nasrullaev goals keep Uzbeks in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison signs a long-term contract extension
    AP
  3. India vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Olympic Qualifiers SF: IND 2-2 GER; Germany wins 4-3 in shootout
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Mercedes hopes for happier-handling car without ‘spiteful’ traits
    Reuters
  5. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: India loses to Germany in penalty shootout, to face Japan for Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment