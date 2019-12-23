Charles Leclerc signs new Ferrari contract until 2024

Charles Leclerc has signed a contract extension with Ferrari that runs until 2024, the team has confirmed.

The Monegasque driver, whose previous deal reportedly took him up to 2022, has earned improved terms after impressing in his first season with Ferrari and only his second in F1.

A graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Leclerc claimed two wins, seven pole positions and 10 podiums this year. Most notably, he also outperformed his team-mate, Sebastian Vettel, finishing ahead of the four-time world champion in the drivers' standings.

Leclerc, who previously drove for Sauber before joining Ferrari for 2019, picked up 264 points to sit fourth in the championship behind the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and Max Verstappen.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: "With each passing race this year, our wish to extend our contract with Charles became ever more self-evident and the decision means he will now be with us for the next five seasons. It demonstrates that Charles and the Scuderia have a firm future together.

"Charles has been part of our family since 2016 and we are more than proud of the results we are achieving with our Academy. We are therefore very pleased to be able to announce that he will be with us for many years to come and I'm sure that together, we will write many new pages in the history of the Prancing Horse."

Leclerc, 22, added: "I am very happy to be staying on with Scuderia Ferrari. This past season, driving for the most illustrious team in Formula One has been a dream year for me.

"I cannot wait to enjoy an even deeper relationship with the team after what has been an intense and exciting 2019. I'm keen to see what the future holds and I can't wait to get going again next season."