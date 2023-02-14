Motorsport

Leclerc in love with new Ferrari after Valentine’s Day debut

Leclerc beat Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz in a coin flip, conducted by new team principal Fred Vasseur, for the honour of driving the red and black car for its first laps on a sunny morning.

Reuters
MARANELLO, ITALY 14 February, 2023 18:20 IST
MARANELLO, ITALY 14 February, 2023 18:20 IST
From left to right: Ferrari’s Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr, newly-named Ferrari Formula One team principal Frederic Vasseur and Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc posing by Ferrari’s new single-seater SF-23 for the 2023 season.

From left to right: Ferrari’s Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr, newly-named Ferrari Formula One team principal Frederic Vasseur and Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc posing by Ferrari’s new single-seater SF-23 for the 2023 season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Leclerc beat Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz in a coin flip, conducted by new team principal Fred Vasseur, for the honour of driving the red and black car for its first laps on a sunny morning.

Charles Leclerc declared his love for the new Ferrari SF23 Formula One car after giving it a Valentine’s Day debut at the Italian team’s Fiorano track in front of hundreds of passionate fans on Tuesday.

The Monegasque beat Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz in a coin flip, conducted by new team principal Fred Vasseur, for the honour of driving the red and black car for its first laps on a sunny morning.

“It feels good,” said Leclerc after two laps. “It feels special. Everything went smoothly. Obviously with two laps its difficult to go into details but I already gave my feedback once I was in the car to the engineers.

Also Read
F1: Piastri has no fear of repeating Ricciardo’s struggles

“The car was running well, smooth. Everything went really well,” added the 2022 championship runner-up, who waved to the cheering fans filling a grandstand and watching from a nearby road bridge.

Sainz was given three laps in the car as compensation for having to wait for his turn, turning down a request over the radio from Leclerc to be allowed one more lap before handing over.

“It’s my turn, it’s my turn,” replied the Spaniard, eager to get behind the wheel.

“You are P1 for the moment,” he added.

Ferrari finished runner-up to Red Bull last season after a campaign punctuated by strategy mistakes, driver errors and a lack of reliability.

Winning a first title since the 2008 constructors’ championship is again the target.

Vasseur, who joined in January as replacement for the departed Mattia Binotto, said he was confident the team had done a good job on the engine and reliability.

“I think we are in a good place,” said the Frenchman.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 5, with testing at the Sakhir circuit next week. 

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us