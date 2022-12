The 2023 Formula One season consists of a record 23 races with the Bahrain Grand Prix being the season-opener on March 5.

The number of races was originally 24 before the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth consecutive year due to COVID-19.

The mid-season summer break will begin post the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30. The season will resume on August 27 with the Dutch Grand Prix and conclude on November 26 with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being the season finale.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the season and will be held on November 18 (November 19 in India).

The 2023 season will comprise six sprint races - Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin (US Grand Prix) and Brazil.