MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff

Wolff, who is married to Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, and director of the all-female junior racing series F1 Academy, on Wednesday said she had begun legal action “in relation to statements made against me” by the FIA.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 13:32 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hamilton firmly backed Wolff during a media session at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian F1 Grand Prix, in which he lamented the lack of accountability in the sport.
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hamilton firmly backed Wolff during a media session at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian F1 Grand Prix, in which he lamented the lack of accountability in the sport. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hamilton firmly backed Wolff during a media session at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian F1 Grand Prix, in which he lamented the lack of accountability in the sport. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised FIA while supporting Susie Wolff’s “bravery” for filing a criminal complaint against the sport’s governing body in the French courts.

Wolff, who is married to Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, and director of the all-female junior racing series F1 Academy, on Wednesday said she had begun legal action “in relation to statements made against me” by the FIA.

The Wolffs were the subject of an FIA investigation last December which sought to determine if the couple shared confidential information. It followed allegations of a conflict of interest published in BusinessF1 magazine.

But FIA closed the investigation after just 48 hours, following near-identical statements from the remaining nine teams denying they’d lodged the complaint required to commence it, with Susie Wolff beginning legal action on March 4.

Hamilton, though, firmly backed Wolff during a media session Thursday at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian F1 Grand Prix, in which he lamented the lack of accountability in the sport.

Also read | Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil

“I’m incredibly proud of Susie Wolff,” Hamilton said. “I think she’s so brave, and she stands for such great values. She’s such a leader. And in a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message.

“I love that she’s taken it out of this (F1) world to fight it from the outside because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA. Things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability.”

On the grid, Hamilton said he was confident that his Mercedes team can improve pace from his W15 car to challenge for podiums and races later this year. He last climbed the podium’s top step at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The British driver is a two-time winner of the Australian Grand Prix, with his last win in 2015.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

F1 /

FIA /

Mercedes /

Toto Wolff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers and Friendlies: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Kevin Durant passes Shaq to move to eighth in career scoring leaders list
    AP
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings begin title defence at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff
    AP
  2. Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
    AFP
  3. Perez downplays speculation of Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes
    AP
  4. EU general court says former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from sanctions list
    AP
  5. INDE Racing is going to come to India, says founder Abhishek Reddy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hamilton criticises FIA over case involving F1 team director Susie Wolff
    AP
  2. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers and Friendlies: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Kevin Durant passes Shaq to move to eighth in career scoring leaders list
    AP
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings begin title defence at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment