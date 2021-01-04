Home F1 Alex Albon to race in DTM with Red Bull backing Alex Albon, who is out of a drive for the 2021 Formula One season, will compete in the German Touring Car Championship. Reuters LONDON 04 January, 2021 20:34 IST Alexander Albon lost his F1 seat at Red Bull Racing to Sergio Perez. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 04 January, 2021 20:34 IST Thai racer Alexander Albon will compete in selected rounds of the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) with Red Bull backing this season after losing his Formula One seat to Mexican Sergio Perez.The DTM said in a statement on Monday that the 24-year-old would race with an as yet unidentified team whenever his Formula One duties as a Red Bull test, reserve and simulator driver allowed.Albon finished seventh overall in F1 last year but was dropped by Red Bull Racing in December in favour of Perez, a race winner with Racing Point, alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen. Best quotes from the world of sports in 2020 Red Bull will also back 18-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson in the DTM."The DTM with a high-class field and GT3 sports cars is an interesting platform and a real challenge," said Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos