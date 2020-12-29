Best quotes from the world of sports in 2020

Sporting events across the world took a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second half of 2020 saw action resuming with caution. However, on the field and off it, there was much said.

Sportstar brings you the 20 most memorable quotes from the world of sports in 2020.

" Definitely not. " - Two simple words were enough. This was Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's response to former New Zealand pacer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison, who asked if the league game against Kings XI Punjab on November 1 was his last in yellow.



” - Former Barca midfielder Arturo Vidal before his side went on to lose 8-2 against Bayern Munich in a Champions League game. "That’s for all the kids who dream the impossible. You can do it too, man." - Lewis Hamilton after sealing his record-equaling seventh Formula One world championship title at the Turkish Grand Prix.

“ The fact that I was selected once again sheds light on the fact that in order to push our game forward we need continued investment in the women's game to give more female players the opportunity to be seen on TV in their home countries and globally while performing for club and country. ” - US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe after being included in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XI during The Best awards despite having not played a single match since March.



” - US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe after being included in the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World XI during The Best awards despite having not played a single match since March. “ I think the only chance for [Hansi] Flick to win is that Bayern [Munich] finds two or three more new competitions to win. " - Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho empathised with the Bayern manager, who lost the race for the FIFA Best Coach of the Year award to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.



" - Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho empathised with the Bayern manager, who lost the race for the FIFA Best Coach of the Year award to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp. “ He wanted to be the best basketball player he could be. And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother I could be. ” – NBA legend Michael Jordan at Kobe Bryant's memorial service.



” – NBA legend Michael Jordan at Kobe Bryant's memorial service. " Until we educate the entire human race, this thing will not stop. " - Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding delivered a powerful message in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign.



" - Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding delivered a powerful message in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. "As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players." - Tennis great Roger Federer while congratulating Rafael Nadal on his 20th Grand Slam victory.

" It could happen to everybody... It was unlucky, a shame. Could happen to everybody. Never to me. Maybe to [Nick] Kyrgios. " - Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini on Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open.



" - Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini on Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open. "It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back." - Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers following the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

“Where’s Dele [Alli]? I understood already that you are a f**king lazy guy in training.” - Jose Mourinho motivating his midfielder, in his signature inimitable fashion, during a Spurs training session.

