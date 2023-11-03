MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso warned of unspecified “consequences” after the Formula One rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation about the double world champion’s future.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 10:29 IST , SAO PAULO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team reacts in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team reacts in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team reacts in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso warned of unspecified “consequences” after the Formula One rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation about the double world champion’s future.

The 42-year-old Spaniard was linked with a shock move to Red Bull, as replacement for Sergio Perez, in social media speculation after last Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Some suggested he might be losing faith in Aston Martin, a team he joined at the end of last season from Renault-owned Alpine, with the Spaniard’s loyalty also seemingly in question.

READ | Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year

“I’m not demotivated at all, I’m still enjoying a lot the project, I love the team, I think we had an incredible season even if now we are not obviously fast enough,” he told reporters at Brazil’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“There are always going to be some rumours in Formula One, we should not believe maybe the people that are saying those rumours.

“These rumours are coming from people that are just social media guys, they want just some followers. It’s a shame and I will make sure there are consequences.”

The driver did not offer any further explanation on what the “consequences” might be.

Alonso started the season with three straight podiums and six top-three finishes in the first eight races, but Aston Martin’s form has tailed off and he has not finished higher than sixth in the last six races.

Aston Martin have dropped from second place early on to fifth in the constructors’ standings, although they have scored more than four times as many points as last season when they finished seventh.

Alonso has a contract to the end of 2024 with his team, as does Mexican Perez.

Related Topics

Fernando Alonso /

Aston Martin /

Alpine Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  2. CONMEBOL condemns violence after fan arrests ahead of Libertadores final
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  2. Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year
    Reuters
  3. Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos
    Reuters
  4. Hamilton wants to win in Brazil with sights on future glory
    Reuters
  5. F1 2023: Mercedes eyeing first race win of the season at Sao Paolo GP while Hamilton chases Perez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  2. CONMEBOL condemns violence after fan arrests ahead of Libertadores final
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023: With Champions Trophy qualification in sight, Dutch target watchful approach against Afghanistan
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Former Suns star, UNC great Walter Davis dies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment