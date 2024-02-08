MagazineBuy Print

British Grand Prix remains on F1 calendar until 2034

The first-ever Formula One Grand Prix was held at Silverstone in 1950, and the new deal will see the circuit involved for its ninth decade.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 20:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The British Grand Prix 2024 will take place from July 4-7, and last year’s race attracted a record crowd of 480,000 across the weekend. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The British Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until 2034, following a 10-year extension with Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers’s Club (BRDC), F1 announced on Thursday.

The first-ever Formula One Grand Prix was held at Silverstone in 1950, and the new deal will see the circuit involved for its ninth decade.

“I am delighted to announce the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for 10 more years with this agreement,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

“Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history, and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grand Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on the track and the amazing fan experience off it.”

“I am delighted we have secured a 10-year extension to host the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone,” Peter Digby, BRDC Chairman, said.

“This contractual security will provide a solid base for the further development of the venue as we continue to improve and transform the circuit into a year-round international motorsport and leisure destination.”

