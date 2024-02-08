MagazineBuy Print

F1: Alpine’s Ocon says he still has strong links with Mercedes

Ocon, 27, previously served as a Mercedes F1 reserve and was at one point under consideration to replace Hamilton's then-team mate Valtteri Bottas before moving to Renault, now Alpine, in 2020.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 17:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ocon started out in Formula One with Mercedes-powered Manor in 2016.
Ocon started out in Formula One with Mercedes-powered Manor in 2016. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ocon started out in Formula One with Mercedes-powered Manor in 2016. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon has highlighted his ties to Mercedes as speculation swirls around who might replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the once dominant Formula One team in 2025.

Ocon, 27, previously served as a Mercedes F1 reserve and was at one point under consideration to replace Hamilton’s then-team mate Valtteri Bottas before moving to Renault, now Alpine, in 2020.

Hamilton is now the one on the move, switching to Ferrari at the end of this year.

ALSO READ: Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car

The Briton’s seat will be one of the most desirable on the grid, even if overall runner-up Mercedes failed to win a race last season.

“You know, I’ve always had strong links with Mercedes,” Ocon told reporters at Wednesday’s launch of the team’s 2024 car at their Enstone factory when asked about the speculation and his situation.

“I’m still a Merc junior driver. That’s always been, even if I’m not that junior any more. I’m contracted with them at some stage.

“It is how it is. We will see. At the moment, I am totally dedicated to Alpine. That’s my focus. I need to do a good job on track, as always.

“It’s every year a crucial year in Formula One because it doesn’t matter if you have a contract or not. If you don’t perform, you can be out. If you do a strong job, there will always be talks, rumours and good things for you.”

ALSO READ: Sauber F1 team says it’s not concerned by reported investigation into its gambling sponsorship

Ocon is a race winner, triumphant in Hungary with Alpine in 2021.

Last season, he finished third in Monaco, with Hamilton fourth, and ended the season 12th overall.

Ocon started out in Formula One with Mercedes-powered Manor in 2016 and then raced for Mercedes-powered Force India/Racing Point in 2017 and 2018 before serving as Mercedes reserve in 2019.

