MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car

Alpine ended last season sixth overall, dropping from fourth the previous year, with French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 23:25 IST , ENSTONE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
BWT Alpine Racing Endurance A424 racing car during the Alpine team’s 2024 season launch.
BWT Alpine Racing Endurance A424 racing car during the Alpine team’s 2024 season launch. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

BWT Alpine Racing Endurance A424 racing car during the Alpine team’s 2024 season launch. | Photo Credit: AFP

Renault-owned Alpine said it had changed almost everything bar the steering wheel as it became the first Formula One team to roll out its new 2024 car, rather than just presenting a livery or digital rendering, on Wednesday.

Alpine ended last season sixth overall, dropping from fourth the previous year, with French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The team will again race with two distinct liveries this season, with the A524 car predominantly pink for the opening eight races to reflect the colours of sponsor BWT before reverting to Alpine’s familiar blue.

“We decided to take a very bold approach, it’s a brand new car from front to back. I think only the steering wheel survived,” said technical director Matt Harman in a launch presentation at the team’s Enstone factory.

“We’ve really tried to look at every single area of the car to make sure that we leave no stone unturned, and we give ourselves a car that could have potential through the year.”

Team principal Bruno Famin, who took over last year, said everything had to improve.

“We have an idea of where we think we are compared to last year but we have no clue about where are the competitors,” he said.

Also read | Sauber F1 team says it’s not concerned by reported investigation into its gambling sponsorship

Alpine’s Renault engine is at a 20-30 horsepower disadvantage to rivals, according to the governing FIA, with development frozen until 2026 when a new power unit is introduced.

Famin said there was still plenty of scope to find performance on the chassis side.

“The pure ICE (engine) is a bit down, we know why,” he said. “The FIA made it public. But at the end of the race, it’s not the engine and not the chassis that scores points but the car.

“The engine is what it is...a lot of things are frozen but we can also work on the integration, on the software, on the cooling. We are working on all of that...at the end of the story, what we need is a good car whatever the engine.

“We have to improve the engine but we have to improve the chassis, the aero, our understanding of the tyre. Everything. It’s all together we need to improve.”

The sportscar maker launched its world endurance programme at the same time, with the two cars parked together and Germany’s Mick Schumacher -- also a Mercedes F1 reserve driver -- joining the lineup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alpine Formula One /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine asks IOC to investigate Russian and Belarusian Games participation
    Reuters
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
  2. Sauber F1 team says it’s not concerned by reported investigation into its gambling sponsorship
    AP
  3. Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1
    Reuters
  4. Red Bull’s Christian Horner hearing set for Friday
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1: Surprised Bottas expects Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alpine takes bold approach with all-new 2024 F1 car
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Ukraine asks IOC to investigate Russian and Belarusian Games participation
    Reuters
  3. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment