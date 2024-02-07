MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1

China’s first and only F1 driver said it was time to be more ambitious and apply the lessons learned in his first two campaigns.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 10:33 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (L)and teammate Valtteri Bottas stand together at the launch of the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car in London.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (L)and teammate Valtteri Bottas stand together at the launch of the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (L)and teammate Valtteri Bottas stand together at the launch of the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Guanyu Zhou is planning a more aggressive approach to his third season in Formula One with the Sauber-run team now known as Stake.

China’s first and only F1 driver said it was time to be more ambitious and apply the lessons learned in his first two campaigns.

Sauber are competing as Stake F1 in 2024 and 2025 before transforming into the factory Audi team, with plenty of drivers eager to join and Zhou’s future uncertain.

“I think this is a year where I really want to change a little bit the way I approach, be a bit more aggressive, try and be a bit more ambitious just in general,” he told Reuters at the team’s livery launch.

“A lot of drivers are going to be out of contract so there will be a massive changing around in the driver market... I want to make sure I have a very strong season for my own future in Formula One.

“I was like a rookie the first year, second year I didn’t want to take high risks, I wanted to make sure I made fewer mistakes because you see drivers when they do mistakes they stay for less than two years and they are out,” he added.

“So that was kind of my approach for the first year and a half but now it’s time to change that.”

Swiss-based Sauber competed as Alfa Romeo last season and finished ninth of the 10 teams, with Valtteri Bottas scoring 10 of the 16 points.

Zhou finished ninth three times but claimed the fastest lap, without a bonus point, in the Bahrain season-opener. He also qualified fifth in the Hungarian Grand Prix but was caught in a first corner collision and finished 16th.

He also scored six points in 2022, when Bottas scored 49.

“I think consistency is still something I can definitely improve,” he said.

“I do feel that after two years in Formula One this is the year I want to extract everything I have, together with the package we have.

“The last two seasons have been a learning curve for me,” added Zhou, who will have a home Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai for the first time this April and has enjoyed time at home in the off-season.

“I do feel there’s a lot more potential for me to bring out this season.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zhou Guanyu /

Sauber

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1
    Reuters
  2. Dallas Open: Christopher Eubanks, Jordan Thompson roll into round of 16
    AP
  3. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi give China another diving gold
    AP
  4. Dani Alves faces day two of sexual assault trial in Barcelona, Police say accuser wants ‘justice’
    AP
  5. Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1
    Reuters
  2. Red Bull’s Christian Horner hearing set for Friday
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Surprised Bottas expects Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari
    Reuters
  4. Lewis Hamilton’s departure was a ‘surprise’ at breakfast meeting, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says
    AP
  5. Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, moves to Ferrari in 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1
    Reuters
  2. Dallas Open: Christopher Eubanks, Jordan Thompson roll into round of 16
    AP
  3. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi give China another diving gold
    AP
  4. Dani Alves faces day two of sexual assault trial in Barcelona, Police say accuser wants ‘justice’
    AP
  5. Former Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas announces return to competition
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment