Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Tsitsipas advances to semifinals with straight-set win over Khachanov

The Greek dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners to improve his record against his Russian rival to 8-1 and will face Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune for a spot in the final.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 18:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates victory against Kchachanov after the quarterfinal on day six of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club.
Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates victory against Kchachanov after the quarterfinal on day six of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates victory against Kchachanov after the quarterfinal on day six of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov.

The 12th-ranked Greek dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners to improve his record against his Russian rival to 8-1.

He will next face either second-ranked Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune for a spot in the final at the clay-court event.

Tsitsipas arrived in the Principality on the back of a mediocre start to the season, having reached the semifinals at just one tournament. He has not dropped a set at the Country Club, where he claimed back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

ALSO READ: Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti, storms into Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals with straight-set win

“I would lie if I said it doesn’t bring good memories stepping out on this court,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s something that I attribute some of my performances here over time to. I come back here, and I sort of relive those memories of the past.”

Khachanov called the physio at 2-2 in the second set to get treatment on his leg but did not seem hampered in his movement afterward.

“He seemed good and well composed in his tennis,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t giving away too many unforced errors and seemed pretty calm from behind the baseline.”

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur and Ugo Humbert faces Casper Ruud in Friday’s other quarterfinals.

