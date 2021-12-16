Home F1 Charles Leclerc tests COVID-19 positive for second time Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi. Reuters 16 December, 2021 22:27 IST Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had also tested positive in January, before the season started. - REUTERS Reuters 16 December, 2021 22:27 IST Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted COVID-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.READ: Wolff casts doubt on Hamilton future, both to shun FIA gala Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms.Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :