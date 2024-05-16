MagazineBuy Print

F1 Imola GP LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

F1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix from May 18-20 following a hiatus in 2023 due to adverse weather conditions.

Published : May 16, 2024 17:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: F1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024.
FILE PHOTO: F1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: F1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Formula 1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend. It is scheduled to happen from May 18-20 following a hiatus in 2023 due to adverse weather conditions.

Imola, often considered the home of the icon ‘The Prancing Horse’, is one of the oldest tracks in the world with a unique history linked to F1 greats Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger

The anti-clockwise circuit is known for its unpredictable weather, with the possibility of rain looming large over the weekend.

While Max Verstappen dominated in the early stages of the season, winning four of six races, Lando Norris had a breakthrough victory in Miami courtesy of McLaren’s significant upgrades. All eyes will now turn to Ferrari and Mercedes as they look to respond with developments.

ALSO READ: Alex Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams

Formula 2 will also be making a comeback this weekend at the Emilia-Romagna GP.

What time will Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix be broadcasted in India? 

  • Practice 1: May 17, Friday, 05:00 PM IST
  • Practice 2: May 17, Friday, 08:30 PM IST
  • Practice 3: 1May 18, Saturday, 04:00 PM IST
  • Qualifying: May 18, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST
  • Race: May 19, Sunday, 06:30 PM IST 

What time will Formula 2 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix be broadcasted in India? 

  • Free Practice: May 17, Friday 02:35 PM IST
  • Qualifying Session: May 17, Friday, 07:30 PM
  • Sprint race: May 18, Saturday, 05:45 PM IST 
  • Feature Race: May 19, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST 
How to watch Formula 1 and Formula 2 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in India?
F1 and F2 sessions can be watched on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Samsung TV and www.fancode.com. Race pass is available for Rs. 49 and season pass can be accessed at Rs. 749.

