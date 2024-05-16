F1 Imola GP LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Formula 1 returns to the Imola circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend. It is scheduled to happen from May 18-20 following a hiatus in 2023 due to adverse weather conditions.
Imola, often considered the home of the icon ‘The Prancing Horse’, is one of the oldest tracks in the world with a unique history linked to F1 greats Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger
The anti-clockwise circuit is known for its unpredictable weather, with the possibility of rain looming large over the weekend.
While Max Verstappen dominated in the early stages of the season, winning four of six races, Lando Norris had a breakthrough victory in Miami courtesy of McLaren’s significant upgrades. All eyes will now turn to Ferrari and Mercedes as they look to respond with developments.
Formula 2 will also be making a comeback this weekend at the Emilia-Romagna GP.
What time will Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix be broadcasted in India?
- Practice 1: May 17, Friday, 05:00 PM IST
- Practice 2: May 17, Friday, 08:30 PM IST
- Practice 3: 1May 18, Saturday, 04:00 PM IST
- Qualifying: May 18, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST
- Race: May 19, Sunday, 06:30 PM IST
What time will Formula 2 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix be broadcasted in India?
- Free Practice: May 17, Friday 02:35 PM IST
- Qualifying Session: May 17, Friday, 07:30 PM
- Sprint race: May 18, Saturday, 05:45 PM IST
- Feature Race: May 19, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST
How to watch Formula 1 and Formula 2 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in India?
