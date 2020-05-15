Home F1 F1: Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in August Despite Belgium banning public gatherings until August 31, local authorities are confident of conducting the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa. PTI Brussels 15 May, 2020 16:48 IST Charles Leclerc of Ferrari celebrated his maiden Formula One victory at Spa in 2019 and dedicating the win to Formula Two driver and friend Anthoine Hubert who lost his life in a crash at the same venue. - Getty Images PTI Brussels 15 May, 2020 16:48 IST Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix could be raced behind closed doors on August 30, local authorities announced on Friday.Despite a ban on mass gatherings in the country until August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wallonia’s Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said the event could go ahead.“This measure is valid only on the condition of strictly respecting social distancing rules and hygiene and sanitary guidelines,” he said in a statement.Now the Belgian authorities have given the go-ahead, the Spa-Francorchamps organisers will have to negotiate with F1 promoters Liberty Media to cover the shortfall from lost gate receipts.According to news agency Belga, almost 165,000 tickets had been sold.The COVID-19 outbreak has decimated the F1 calendar, with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.Organisers are hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos