MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Updated : Sep 03, 2023 18:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Spain, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/ Getty Images

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Italian Grand Prix.

Qualifying Result

Carlos Sainz continued his impressive showing this weekend to secure pole position for Ferrari in its home race at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished second in his Red Bull with Charles Leclerc rounding out a Ferrari 1-3 by finishing third, with the top three covered by just 6 hundredths of a second.

Sainz had been the faster of the two Ferrari’s throughout the weekend, leading the charts in FP2 and FP3 as well. This was his first pole position since the US Grand Prix in Texas last year and Ferrari’s third pole of the season.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in fifth place behind George Russell who was the leading Mercedes car in fourth.

WIlliams’ Alex Albon continued his impressive qualifying performances to qualify sixth ahead of Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso rounded off the top-ten for Mclaren and Aston Martin respectively.

Read full report: Sainz takes pole for Ferrari in its home race at Monza

Where can I watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis. The races will not be available to view on television. Follow Sportstar for live race updates.

Related Topics

F1 /

Italian Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen /

Charles Leclerc /

Carlos Sainz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final: Kolkata derby in pictures, Petratos goal gives Mariners the win
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 282/3 (45 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz takes pole for Ferrari in its home race at Monza
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
    Reuters
  4. Felipe Massa claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title, former F1 driver ready to go to court
    AP
  5. Lewis Hamilton renews Mercedes contract until 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 final: Kolkata derby in pictures, Petratos goal gives Mariners the win
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 282/3 (45 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment