F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari looks to break Verstappen streak with a home race win

Qualifying Result

Carlos Sainz continued his impressive showing this weekend to secure pole position for Ferrari in its home race at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished second in his Red Bull with Charles Leclerc rounding out a Ferrari 1-3 by finishing third, with the top three covered by just 6 hundredths of a second.

Sainz had been the faster of the two Ferrari’s throughout the weekend, leading the charts in FP2 and FP3 as well. This was his first pole position since the US Grand Prix in Texas last year and Ferrari’s third pole of the season.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in fifth place behind George Russell who was the leading Mercedes car in fourth.

WIlliams’ Alex Albon continued his impressive qualifying performances to qualify sixth ahead of Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso rounded off the top-ten for Mclaren and Aston Martin respectively.

