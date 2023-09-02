MagazineBuy Print

F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz takes pole for Ferrari in its home race at Monza

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished second in his Red Bull with Charles Leclerc rounding out a Ferrari 1-3 by finishing third, with the top three covered by just 6 hundredths of a second.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 20:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pole position qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 02, 2023 in Monza, Italy.
Pole position qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 02, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/ Getty Images
Pole position qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 02, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/ Getty Images

Carlos Sainz continued his impressive showing this weekend to secure pole position for Ferrari in its home race at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished second in his Red Bull with Charles Leclerc rounding out a Ferrari 1-3 by finishing third, with the top three covered by just 6 hundredths of a second.

Sainz had been the faster of the two Ferrari’s throughout the weekend, leading the charts in FP2 and FP3 as well. This was his first pole position since the US Grand Prix in Texas last year and Ferrari’s third pole of the season.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in fifth place behind George Russell who was the leading Mercedes car in fourth.

WIlliams’ Alex Albon continued his impressive qualifying performances to qualify sixth ahead of Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso rounded off the top-ten for Mclaren and Aston Martin respectively.

The Italian Grand Prix was the second race of the year to trial the new qualifying format with teams forced to use hard tyres in Q1, mediums in Q2 and soft tyres in Q3.

Alpine struggled to replicate the success of last week’s podium finish as both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were eliminated in Q1. Ocon suffered irreparable damage to the floor of his car after going wide during his fast lap.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Lance Stroll, who suffered an issue during FP2 yesterday, limiting his practice time, eliminated at the end of Q1.

Liam Lawson impressed in just his second-ever F1 race as he finished twelfth just behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Hulkenberg finished in thirteenth with Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant finishing behind him.

