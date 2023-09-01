MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza

The Spaniard lapped Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ with a best time of one minute 21.355 seconds with McLaren’s Lando Norris second and 0.019 slower in a second session that was twice red-flagged.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 22:57 IST , Monza - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy.
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz celebrated his 29th birthday and kept the home crowd happy with the fastest lap in practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Spaniard lapped Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ with a best time of one minute 21.355 seconds with McLaren’s Lando Norris second and 0.019 slower in a second session that was twice red-flagged.

ALSO READ: Alfa Romeo will stay in motorsport, yet to decide on F1

Red Bull’s runaway Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen was top of the first session, in 1:22.657, ahead of a weekend that could secure him a record 10th win in a row.

Sainz was second fastest in that opening practice.

Verstappen was only fifth later on after his qualifying simulation run was slowed by traffic and he was turned down when he sought another go, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase determined to stick to the run plan.

Team mate Sergio Perez, second in the championship but now 138 points adrift after 13 of 22 races, was third fastest in both but halted the second session when he spun at Parabolica with seven minutes remaining.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri were fourth in the first and second sessions respectively.

Verstappen won at Monza last year, with Leclerc starting on pole, and has been in dominant form this season with 11 wins so far.

He has equalled the nine in a row set in 2013 by now-retired Sebastian Vettel on his way to a fourth successive title with Red Bull.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, with a new contract keeping the Briton at Mercedes until the end of 2025, was eighth in the first session timesheets but only 17th in the second.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images
lightbox-info

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 01, 2023 in Monza, Italy. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes used only hard tyres during the opening session.

Both of the Ferrari drivers and Russell started the day with new power units, within their allocation of four for the season and therefore without penalty.

New Zealander Liam Lawson started his second grand prix weekend as replacement for injured Australian Daniel Ricciardo at Italy-based AlphaTauri and was 13th and 18th fastest.

Brazilian reserve and F2 champion Felipe Drugovich replaced Lance Stroll at Aston Martin for the first session as part of a requirement to give young drivers track time, and was 18th fastest.

Stroll then brought out the red flags at the Ascari chicane in the second session after his car suffered a fuel system problem but then failed to set a timed lap. 

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Max Verstappen /

Carlos Sainz /

Italian GP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
    Reuters
  2. Juri Vips gets 2nd chance in racing after use of racial slur nearly ended his career
    AP
  3. Deadline Day Live Updates : Hudson-Odoi moves to Forest, Man United signs Evans on 1-year deal, Gravenberch to Liverpool still Possible
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20: Live Score: New Zealand looks to level series
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
    Reuters
  2. Felipe Massa claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title, former F1 driver ready to go to court
    AP
  3. Lewis Hamilton renews Mercedes contract until 2025
    Reuters
  4. Catch him if you can: Verstappen poised to make F1 history at “Temple of Speed”
    AP
  5. Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
    Reuters
  2. Juri Vips gets 2nd chance in racing after use of racial slur nearly ended his career
    AP
  3. Deadline Day Live Updates : Hudson-Odoi moves to Forest, Man United signs Evans on 1-year deal, Gravenberch to Liverpool still Possible
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS, 2nd T20 LIVE: South Africa v Australia scorecard, updates, streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20: Live Score: New Zealand looks to level series
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment