Max Verstappen fastest on first day of F1 testing

World champion Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Thursday on the first day of Formula 1 preseason testing in Bahrain.

Reuters
24 February, 2023 00:12 IST
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing removes his helmet in the garage after day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing removes his helmet in the garage after day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

World champion Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Thursday on the first day of Formula 1 preseason testing in Bahrain.

The Red Bull driver posted his fastest lap of 1:32.837, 0.029 seconds quicker than Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who posted 60 laps.

Verstappen completed 157 laps in the team’s new RB19, the only driver to take every lap Thursday.

“It’s a bit of an evolution from last year,” Verstappen said of the car afterwards. “I think last year was more a time where you were really adapting to the car, really understanding what you had to do.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were third and fourth fastest on Thursday, the first of three days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. Nineteen drivers in all took test runs Thursday.

F1’s opening race is next weekend in Bahrain.

Verstappen will split time Friday with teammate Sergio Perez, who then gets an entire day driving Saturday.

