F1: Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso’s contract beyond 2024

Aston Martin is keen to extend Fernando Alonso’s contract beyond 2024, when the Spaniard will be 43, the Formula One team’s boss Mike Krack said on Friday.

“I think I don’t have to answer that question. Absolutely, yes,” the Luxemburger told a press conference at the Abu Dhabi season-ender when asked whether there was a desire to retain Alonso.

Double world champion Alonso joined the team from Renault-owned Alpine this season and Krack said there had been only positives from his involvement.

The Spaniard has had eight podium finishes with the Silverstone-based team, including third in the first three races and seconds in Monaco, Canada and the Netherlands.

“As a team, we were blown away from the first day until today actually,” Krack said of the contribution of the most experienced driver in the sport’s history with a record 376 starts.

“I always thought it was a bit honeymoon months in the beginning but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon.

“I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult.”

Alonso is fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, and 127 points clear of Canadian team mate Lance Stroll going into Sunday’s finale at Yas Marina.

Aston Martin is fifth overall and 11 points adrift of McLaren.

The Spaniard said on Thursday that the season had been his best since 2012, when he was at Ferrari and fighting Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel for the championship.

Alonso also said the expansion of the calendar to 24 races next year from a current 22 could be a bigger factor than the driving in how much longer he stuck around.