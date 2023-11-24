MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso’s contract beyond 2024

The Spaniard has had eight podium finishes with the Silverstone-based team, including third in the first three races and seconds in Monaco, Canada and the Netherlands.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 22:45 IST , ABU DHABI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso arrives ahead of practice.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso arrives ahead of practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
infoIcon

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso arrives ahead of practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aston Martin is keen to extend Fernando Alonso’s contract beyond 2024, when the Spaniard will be 43, the Formula One team’s boss Mike Krack said on Friday.

“I think I don’t have to answer that question. Absolutely, yes,” the Luxemburger told a press conference at the Abu Dhabi season-ender when asked whether there was a desire to retain Alonso.

Double world champion Alonso joined the team from Renault-owned Alpine this season and Krack said there had been only positives from his involvement.

The Spaniard has had eight podium finishes with the Silverstone-based team, including third in the first three races and seconds in Monaco, Canada and the Netherlands.

“As a team, we were blown away from the first day until today actually,” Krack said of the contribution of the most experienced driver in the sport’s history with a record 376 starts.

“I always thought it was a bit honeymoon months in the beginning but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon.

“I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult.”

ALSO READ | McLaren F1 team extends Mercedes engine deal to 2030

Alonso is fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, and 127 points clear of Canadian team mate Lance Stroll going into Sunday’s finale at Yas Marina.

Aston Martin is fifth overall and 11 points adrift of McLaren.

The Spaniard said on Thursday that the season had been his best since 2012, when he was at Ferrari and fighting Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel for the championship.

Alonso also said the expansion of the calendar to 24 races next year from a current 22 could be a bigger factor than the driving in how much longer he stuck around.

Related Topics

Aston Martin /

F1 /

Formula 1 /

Fernando Alonso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Popyrin fires Australia into 1-0 lead over Finland in Davis Cup semis
    Reuters
  2. F1: Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso’s contract beyond 2024
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Update, Saudi Pro League: Lineups out, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Mane, Brozovic on bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City
    AFP
  5. Asian Games participant hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso’s contract beyond 2024
    Reuters
  2. Formula One set to change sprint format for 2024
    Reuters
  3. F1: Horner says it was Hamilton’s father who approached him
    Reuters
  4. McLaren F1 team extends Mercedes engine deal to 2030
    Reuters
  5. Unwell’ Ocon misses Abu Dhabi Grand Prix media duties
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Popyrin fires Australia into 1-0 lead over Finland in Davis Cup semis
    Reuters
  2. F1: Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso’s contract beyond 2024
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Update, Saudi Pro League: Lineups out, Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Mane, Brozovic on bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City
    AFP
  5. Asian Games participant hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment