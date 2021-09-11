Home F1 Max Verstappen on pole at Italian Grand Prix after Valtteri Bottas wins sprint Valtteri Bottas won the sprint for Mercedes, but engine penalties mean the Finn will go to the back of the grid for the main race at Monza. Reuters 11 September, 2021 20:55 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole with title rival Lewis Hamilton only fourth. - Getty Images Reuters 11 September, 2021 20:55 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix on pole position after stretching his Formula One championship lead over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to five points in a sprint qualifying race on Saturday.Valtteri Bottas won the sprint for Mercedes, but engine penalties mean the Finn will go to the back of the grid for the main race at Monza. Jehan Daruvala wins F2 sprint race in Monza McLaren's Australian Daniel Ricciardo will join Verstappen, second at the flag, on the front row.Verstappen gained two world championship points, with seven times world champion Hamilton fifth on track after a poor start and set to line up fourth on the grid with McLaren's Lando Norris third. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :