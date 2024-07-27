Samoa boxing coach dies at Paris Olympic village

Samoa’s boxing coach died at the Paris Olympics village after the 60-year-old had a cardiac arrest, officials said on Saturday.

Governing body the IBA sent its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Lionel Elika Fatupaito following his sudden death on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony.

He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which said he died of “natural causes”.

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community,” the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”

The Olympic boxing in the French capital started on Saturday.