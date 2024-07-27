Samoa’s boxing coach died at the Paris Olympics village after the 60-year-old had a cardiac arrest, officials said on Saturday.
Governing body the IBA sent its “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Lionel Elika Fatupaito following his sudden death on Friday, the day of the opening ceremony.
He was treated by emergency services but they were unable to save him, according to the local prosecutor’s office, which said he died of “natural causes”.
“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community,” the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.
“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”
The Olympic boxing in the French capital started on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Jaiswal, Gill fall after breezy cameos vs Sri Lanka; Surya, Pant at crease for India
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Downtown Heroes LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2024: MBSG 1-0 DHFC; Suhail gives Mariners lead
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE score: Lakshya Sen wins first game 21-8 against Kevin Cordon
- Samoa boxing coach dies at Paris Olympic village
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: Lakshya Sen in action soon; Bopanna/Balaji tennis match delayed due to rain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE