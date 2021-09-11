Jehan Daruvala wins F2 sprint race in Monza

India's Jehan Daruvala produced one of the best performances of his career to secure a dominant win in the second sprint race of the FIA Formula 2 championship in Monza on Saturday.

The Red Bull Racing junior driver started second and took the lead from David Beckmann into the first corner.

Jehan Daruvala: Chasing an F1 dream

After a couple of laps under Virtual Safety Car, racing resumed on lap five, and from there on, the driver from Mumbai controlled the field.

He slowly built up his lead and took the chequered flag six seconds ahead of Bent Viscaal and Robert Shwartzman. This is Daruvala's second win in F2 after his sprint race win in Bahrain last year.

After the race, Daruvala said on Twitter, "Yesss!! P1 Got the lead at the start, and then it was just about managing the tyres and the pace… looking to repeat the same tomorrow. Hearing the national anthem on the top step of the Monza podium feels really special … Big thanks to @CarlinRacing for the mega car."