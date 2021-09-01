Home F1 Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season Kimi Raikkonen announced that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season. Reuters 01 September, 2021 23:02 IST Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo Racing during the 2021 F1 season. - Getty Images Reuters 01 September, 2021 23:02 IST Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season.The 41-year-old Finn is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team."This is it. This will be my last season in Formula One. This is a decision I did during last winter," he said in an Instagram post. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :